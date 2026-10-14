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Karen Bass' Brag About How She Made L.A. Better Hit With a BRUTAL Community Note

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 14, 2026 1:10 PM
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Karen Bass' Brag About How She Made L.A. Better Hit With a BRUTAL Community Note
Twitchy

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is running for reelection, and she's taking a predictable strategy for an incumbent whose tenure does not have a good record: She's lying about what's happened during her watch.

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Here's one example that's getting plenty of attention today: 

As usual, the divide between a Democrat's claim and reality is enormous. 

That's a doozy of a Community Note:

FALSE City of LA total homelessness (LAHSA PIT counts): 

2022: 41,980 

2023: 46,260 

2024: 45,252 

2025: 43,695 

2026: 45,194 

LAHSA Point-in-Time counts for the City of LA show total homelessness ROSE from 41,980 in 2022 to 45,194 in 2026 an INCREASE of 3,214 people (+7.7%).

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More Bass BS detected: 

Maybe Bass didn't really want to end the problem of homelessness since it's been pretty lucrative for fraudsters.

So many total coincidences!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | HOMELESSNESS | KAREN BASS | LOS ANGELES

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