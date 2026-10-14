Karen Bass' Brag About How She Made L.A. Better Hit With a BRUTAL Community Note

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is running for reelection, and she's taking a predictable strategy for an incumbent whose tenure does not have a good record: She's lying about what's happened during her watch.
Here's one example that's getting plenty of attention today:
I ran for mayor because I couldn’t accept the homelessness I saw on our streets. Since then, we’ve reduced homelessness by 11%, cut veteran homelessness by 50%, and brought homicides to a 60-year low. With the Olympics coming to Los Angeles, we need leadership that delivers. I’m committed to building on this progress so our city is ready—and Angelenos see lasting benefits.— Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 14, 2026
As usual, the divide between a Democrat's claim and reality is enormous.
Even Twitter knows you’re lying https://t.co/3k35MZwJDj— Streets For All (@streetsforall) October 14, 2026
That's a doozy of a Community Note:
FALSE City of LA total homelessness (LAHSA PIT counts):
2022: 41,980
2023: 46,260
2024: 45,252
2025: 43,695
2026: 45,194
LAHSA Point-in-Time counts for the City of LA show total homelessness ROSE from 41,980 in 2022 to 45,194 in 2026 an INCREASE of 3,214 people (+7.7%).
More Bass BS detected:
This isn’t even remotely true.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2026
@KarenBassLA Karen Bass said she would end street homelessness by 2026. It’s 2026. Street homelessness hasn’t ended. It actually went up by 7.9% last year. https://t.co/DqUkHGfURE— Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) October 14, 2026
Maybe Bass didn't really want to end the problem of homelessness since it's been pretty lucrative for fraudsters.
Karen Bass suddenly stepped down from LAHSA a few days ago. Today, HUD Secretary Turner just revealed that $75M of fraud was laundered through LAHSA. Probably nothing! https://t.co/u3TfwvVfpl— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 16, 2026
So many total coincidences!
*****
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the Conversation
VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.