Karen Bass' Brag About How She Made L.A. Better Hit With a BRUTAL Community Note

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is running for reelection, and she's taking a predictable strategy for an incumbent whose tenure does not have a good record: She's lying about what's happened during her watch.

Advertisement

Here's one example that's getting plenty of attention today:

I ran for mayor because I couldn’t accept the homelessness I saw on our streets. Since then, we’ve reduced homelessness by 11%, cut veteran homelessness by 50%, and brought homicides to a 60-year low. With the Olympics coming to Los Angeles, we need leadership that delivers. I’m committed to building on this progress so our city is ready—and Angelenos see lasting benefits. — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 14, 2026

As usual, the divide between a Democrat's claim and reality is enormous.

Even Twitter knows you’re lying https://t.co/3k35MZwJDj — Streets For All (@streetsforall) October 14, 2026

That's a doozy of a Community Note:

FALSE City of LA total homelessness (LAHSA PIT counts): 2022: 41,980 2023: 46,260 2024: 45,252 2025: 43,695 2026: 45,194 LAHSA Point-in-Time counts for the City of LA show total homelessness ROSE from 41,980 in 2022 to 45,194 in 2026 an INCREASE of 3,214 people (+7.7%).

More Bass BS detected:

This isn’t even remotely true. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2026

@KarenBassLA Karen Bass said she would end street homelessness by 2026. It’s 2026. Street homelessness hasn’t ended. It actually went up by 7.9% last year. https://t.co/DqUkHGfURE — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) October 14, 2026

Maybe Bass didn't really want to end the problem of homelessness since it's been pretty lucrative for fraudsters.

Karen Bass suddenly stepped down from LAHSA a few days ago. Today, HUD Secretary Turner just revealed that $75M of fraud was laundered through LAHSA. Probably nothing! https://t.co/u3TfwvVfpl — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 16, 2026

So many total coincidences!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.