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Affordability? LA Mayor Karen Bass Banning New Oil Drilling Because It's Racist Should Help

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 4:00 PM
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Affordability? LA Mayor Karen Bass Banning New Oil Drilling Because It's Racist Should Help
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

I hate to do it, but I have to give Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed credit. No matter how often people bring up his family connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, he sticks to his message: Medicare for all and cheaper groceries. Affordable groceries have been his go-to whenever anyone brings up his hesitation to, say, denounce the antisemitic "we're paying more for eggs to kill more children in Palestine" ad from Cenk Uygur's Rebellion PAC. James Carville's line, "the economy, stupid," still holds, and there's a good chance moderate Republicans and independents will blame President Donald Trump for not lowering grocery prices on Day 1.

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El-Sayed might be campaigning on cheaper groceries, but what are the Democrats actually doing about it? In New York City, Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has promised five city-owned and run grocery stores that will undercut other stores by 30 percent. The first store has a location, but it's going to cost $30 million to get it up and running, and he's said that won't be until 2029 … which is the same year it will be closed down.

Our own Just Mindy will be glad to know that Orlando, Florida, now has a nonprofit grocery store, which I predict will be out of business within a year. Rep. Maxwell Frost spoke at the grand opening and said that there's a lot more that government needs to be doing to make sure everyone knows there's going to be a meal on their plate.

The post continues:

… on their plate, three meals a day. And there’s a lot more our government needs to do to fix that."

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What about gas prices? I paid $3.59 a gallon to fill up my tank this morning, and that wasn't cause for sticker shock — certainly nowhere close to the first year of the Biden administration and "Putin's price hike." On his first day in office, President Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline. On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced she'd just banned new oil and gas drilling and would be phasing out existing wells, in part because it's racist.

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The post continues:

… injustice head-on, because of vital partnerships with Council President Marqueece Harris Dawson (mhd.la2024), Councilmember @katyyaroslavsky, Councilmember @adrin_nazarian and our frontline community leaders, organizers, and activists. Let's keep moving LA forward together! Vote on or before November 3rd.

Democrats are smart to be campaigning on affordability in the midterms, but they're awfully cagey when it comes to their plans to make groceries and gas more affordable. Biden said in 2024 that he had a plan to tackle high grocery prices. And what was that plan? Sue grocery stores for price gouging. 

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They have no plan.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | INFLATION | KAREN BASS

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