Fake Charmer: Scott Jennings Says Don’t Trust ‘Slippery’ James Talarico on Abortion and SAVE Act

On Wednesday, CNN gave Democrat James Talarico a 90-minute town hall to state his case for why he deserves to be Texas' next U.S. Senator. Talarico sat down face-to-face to answer voters' questions. Two of the biggest issues discussed were the SAVE Act and abortion. Republican Scott Jennings says Talarico’s ‘answers’ to the Americans who quizzed him show how dishonest and ‘slippery’ he truly is.

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Here’s Jennings on CNN laying out why. (WATCH)

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more fake candidate, which to Democrats is apparently a virtue. pic.twitter.com/igl9VB03fI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 16, 2026

Wow. I have never seen you being able to speak for 50 seconds without being talked over and interrupted. — David Webster (@We42486764David) October 16, 2026

Somewhere CNN’s Abby Phillip is screaming in anguish: 'How could they let Scott talk uninterrupted?!'

Jennings is right. Talarico lied to a U.S. Navy veteran about the SAVE Act. Here’s the full exchange from CNN and Talarico railing against the SAVE Act back in August. We’ve also known Talarico opposes voter ID for a long time. (WATCH ALL)

Chief Rodrigo asks Talarico about the Save America Act, Talarico claims ignorance, supports "Fair voter ID" to include student ID. Talarico says he will do what's best for Texas. pic.twitter.com/ZkPLRE71q8 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 15, 2026

JAMES TALARICO: "With the SAVE Act, they are trying to rob our neighbors, strictly our black neighbors, of those God given rights." pic.twitter.com/mfAK1EJTfl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2026

So the policy wonk who wants to be a senator doesn't know about the Save Act. That makes him either a liar or an idiot who doesn't deserve your vote. — Bill Zacc (@BillZaccag60955) October 15, 2026

He’s a liar.

The next issue was abortion. Talarico faced Dr. Jodi Hunt, a Catholic professor at the University of Dallas. Not only did Talarico lie about the Bible being silent on abortion; he also cited abortion-related deaths that didn’t happen. Here’s their full exchange. (WATCH)

Talarico says “The Bible is silent on the issue of abortion,” which is absolutely not true. It exists in the Old and New Testaments, in addition to Psalms. pic.twitter.com/7JRL0oijTC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 15, 2026

Talarico and others like him love to pretend that because the Bible doesn’t use the word “abortion,” it has nothing to say about the subject. Yet Scripture says, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you” (Jeremiah 1:5). John the Baptist leapt in his mother’s womb at the sound of Mary’s greeting (Luke 1:41–44). “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” (Psalm 139:13) The Bible’s language is clear: the unborn are known by God and are not an afterthought. You don’t need the word “abortion” to understand the biblical view of life. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 15, 2026

Man…he really feels like an empty suit when he talks! — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) October 15, 2026

It’s because he is.

Posters see through Talarico’s ruse. They know he is not a centrist or moderate as he’s being sold to voters. They liken him to Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, who followed the same campaign path and then revealed herself to be a full-on radical leftist once in office.

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Every Democrat or Talarico supporter knows that he won't vote against the Democratic Socialists and the radical left agenda one time if he gets to the Senate. He's a complete fraud pretending to be a moderate centrist. — Bryan Gibson (@Bryan__Gibson) October 16, 2026

Just like Spanberger. Campaign lies to Trojan Horse their destructive agenda. Don’t fall for it…again. — Jamie Klein (@jamieklein61) October 16, 2026

“Slippery-ness” (aka “Spanbergering…”) is not what anyone should want representing them or their state. — banana republic (@erggffyhhfdetyh) October 16, 2026

Texans who fall for Talarico's charade will kick themselves when his true far-left self is revealed after he’s sworn in as Senator. Then they’ll be stuck with him for the next six years. There is no do-over, just the excruciating wait for Election Day 2032. Choose wisely, Texas. You've been warned.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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