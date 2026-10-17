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Fake Charmer: Scott Jennings Says Don’t Trust ‘Slippery’ James Talarico on Abortion and SAVE Act

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 17, 2026 2:45 AM
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Fake Charmer: Scott Jennings Says Don’t Trust ‘Slippery’ James Talarico on Abortion and SAVE Act
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

On Wednesday, CNN gave Democrat James Talarico a 90-minute town hall to state his case for why he deserves to be Texas' next U.S. Senator. Talarico sat down face-to-face to answer voters' questions. Two of the biggest issues discussed were the SAVE Act and abortion. Republican Scott Jennings says Talarico’s ‘answers’ to the Americans who quizzed him show how dishonest and ‘slippery’ he truly is.

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Here’s Jennings on CNN laying out why. (WATCH)

Somewhere CNN’s Abby Phillip is screaming in anguish: 'How could they let Scott talk uninterrupted?!'

Jennings is right. Talarico lied to a U.S. Navy veteran about the SAVE Act. Here’s the full exchange from CNN and Talarico railing against the SAVE Act back in August. We’ve also known Talarico opposes voter ID for a long time. (WATCH ALL)

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He’s a liar.

The next issue was abortion. Talarico faced Dr. Jodi Hunt, a Catholic professor at the University of Dallas. Not only did Talarico lie about the Bible being silent on abortion; he also cited abortion-related deaths that didn’t happen. Here’s their full exchange. (WATCH)

Talarico and others like him love to pretend that because the Bible doesn’t use the word “abortion,” it has nothing to say about the subject.

Yet Scripture says, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you” (Jeremiah 1:5).

John the Baptist leapt in his mother’s womb at the sound of Mary’s greeting (Luke 1:41–44).

“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” (Psalm 139:13) 

The Bible’s language is clear: the unborn are known by God and are not an afterthought. 

You don’t need the word “abortion” to understand the biblical view of life.

— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 15, 2026

It’s because he is.

Posters see through Talarico’s ruse. They know he is not a centrist or moderate as he’s being sold to voters. They liken him to Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, who followed the same campaign path and then revealed herself to be a full-on radical leftist once in office.

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Texans who fall for Talarico's charade will kick themselves when his true far-left self is revealed after he’s sworn in as Senator. Then they’ll be stuck with him for the next six years. There is no do-over, just the excruciating wait for Election Day 2032. Choose wisely, Texas. You've been warned.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | VOTER ID | KEN PAXTON

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