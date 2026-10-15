Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall

CNN hosted a town hall for Democrat James Talarico Wednesday night. The Texas Senate candidate sat face-to-face with voters for a myriad of questions. A veteran asked Talarico what he thought about the SAVE Act and whether he supported it. Talarico feigned ignorance about the proposed legislation. Republican Scott Jennings says Talarico lied to the gentleman.

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But first, here’s the clip. (WATCH)

Talarico, knowing that the SAVE America Act is extremely popular in Texas and that he'd have to vote on it if he were to become a senator, plays dumb, acting as if he doesn't know what it does.



"From what I understand, the bill is about our elections, right?" pic.twitter.com/GnXU9H4c4L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

BS. He knows exactly what’s in it.



The fake, “i believe it’s about elections?”



My God how can anyone vote for this guy in Texas. I get California or NY or IL….but freaking Texas? — BLUETHUNDER (@BLUETHUNDER1986) October 15, 2026

if he doesn't know what it is, why did he oppose it? — Cammen Chan (@ai1_electronics) October 15, 2026

That’s a good question.

On CNN NewsNight, Jennings called out Talarico for lying to the veteran voter. He said he remembers Talarico railing against the SAVE Act months ago. (WATCH)

"He is more slippery than a wet panther, that Talarico." @ScottJenningsKY cooks Talafreako over his disingenuous answers on the Save America Act and abortion pic.twitter.com/vY56JNmWX3 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 15, 2026

This guy is such a fraud. It’s not even funny. — Vinny D (@JDsportstime) October 15, 2026

You would think voters would recognize him for what he clearly is.

Jennings brought the receipts later online. Here’s Talarico deriding the SAVE Act (he now claims he knows nothing about) back in August. (WATCH)

Talarico is so full of sh—. Feigning ignorance tonight on the Save America Act to the veteran who asked him. He literally trashed it in August but claimed tonight he’d never heard of it. See below — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 15, 2026

JAMES TALARICO: "With the SAVE Act, they are trying to rob our neighbors, strictly our black neighbors, of those God given rights." pic.twitter.com/mfAK1EJTfl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2026

If only the CNN hostess could jump in and fact check him.

If this was Paxton she would have videos and articles on the screen for his explanation. — #USA (@69Rsi) October 15, 2026

He was being prepped those 10 days in hiding for this CNN infomercial. — @Least2DaysLateJake (@Least2DaysLate1) October 15, 2026

You’d think Talarico's staff would have worked on keeping his lies straight since he was off the campaign trail for so long. Guess not.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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