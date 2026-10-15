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Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 15, 2026 12:00 AM
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Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall
AP Photo/Eric Gay

CNN hosted a town hall for Democrat James Talarico Wednesday night. The Texas Senate candidate sat face-to-face with voters for a myriad of questions. A veteran asked Talarico what he thought about the SAVE Act and whether he supported it. Talarico feigned ignorance about the proposed legislation. Republican Scott Jennings says Talarico lied to the gentleman.

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But first, here’s the clip. (WATCH)

That’s a good question.

On CNN NewsNight, Jennings called out Talarico for lying to the veteran voter. He said he remembers Talarico railing against the SAVE Act months ago. (WATCH)

You would think voters would recognize him for what he clearly is.

Jennings brought the receipts later online. Here’s Talarico deriding the SAVE Act (he now claims he knows nothing about) back in August. (WATCH)

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Talarico is so full of sh—. Feigning ignorance tonight on the Save America Act to the veteran who asked him. He literally trashed it in August but claimed tonight he’d never heard of it. See below

— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 15, 2026

You’d think Talarico's staff would have worked on keeping his lies straight since he was off the campaign trail for so long. Guess not.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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