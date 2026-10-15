MS NOW's Joe Scarborough Gushing Over James Talarico Reminds X of What He Said About Biden

During last night's town hall on CNN, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico spent a great deal of time pretending to not be the nutcase version of himself that we're all familiar with which his campaign has been trying to keep covered up.

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One such moment came when Talarico said the Bible is silent on the subject of abortion, at which point a Texas Christian obliterated that claim.

Another example of Talarico's phoniness came when the subject of voter ID arose:

Talarico, knowing that the SAVE America Act is extremely popular in Texas and that he'd have to vote on it if he were to become a senator, plays dumb, acting as if he doesn't know what it does. "From what I understand, the bill is about our elections, right?" https://t.co/GnXU9H4c4L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

Don't fall for this fake, Texas!

Add up all the lies and obfuscations though, and MS NOW's Joe Scarborough was impressed:

Joe Scarborough can barely contain himself as he gushes over James Talarico. "This guy is so good!" "Struck all the right notes!" "He was real!" "Paxton's sacred!" There's fangirling and then there's whatever Joe is doing here. https://t.co/tSUlHotOB4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2026

There are a lot of words to describe Talarico, and "real" is NOT one of them.

@WesternLensman The fact that this clown is on the air after his “this is the Biden best ever” lecture is beyond insane. — TheThinker (@thinkorswim03) October 15, 2026

@WesternLensman Reminds me of when Scarborough said Joe Biden was, "better than he's ever been intellectually" in March of 2024. 😂 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) October 15, 2026

Remember this?

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Not long after that the Democrats shoved Biden out the door.

If history repeats itself, Talarico's campaign is toast.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying water for the Democrats.

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