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MS NOW's Joe Scarborough Gushing Over James Talarico Reminds X of What He Said About Biden

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 15, 2026 9:30 AM
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MS NOW's Joe Scarborough Gushing Over James Talarico Reminds X of What He Said About Biden
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During last night's town hall on CNN, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico spent a great deal of time pretending to not be the nutcase version of himself that we're all familiar with which his campaign has been trying to keep covered up. 

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One such moment came when Talarico said the Bible is silent on the subject of abortion, at which point a Texas Christian obliterated that claim.

Another example of Talarico's phoniness came when the subject of voter ID arose:

Don't fall for this fake, Texas!

Add up all the lies and obfuscations though, and MS NOW's Joe Scarborough was impressed: 

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There are a lot of words to describe Talarico, and "real" is NOT one of them.  

Remember this?

Not long after that the Democrats shoved Biden out the door. 

If history repeats itself, Talarico's campaign is toast. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | VOTER ID

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