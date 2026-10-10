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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Says State Is Not Sanctuary for Criminals After Defending Illegal Alien

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 10, 2026 6:45 PM
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Says State Is Not Sanctuary for Criminals After Defending Illegal Alien
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Every honest observer can say without hesitation that New York and other sanctuary states (and cities) are indeed sanctuaries for criminals. We’ve seen this play out recently as Democrats leapt at a chance to defend (and try to free) a criminal illegal alien shot and captured by ICE in New York City. 

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In the aftermath, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken to cable ‘news’ to lie about her lawless, pro-criminal illegal alien state. (WATCH)

Um, she’s a Democrat. Constantly lying about what they believe is what they do.

Posters did not hesitate to call out Hochul and her fellow Dems as the blatant liars they so obviously are. They’re still screeching over one of their beloved criminal illegal aliens.

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Democrats do this because they place all illegal aliens over Americans. Yes, even when they assault, rape, and murder Americans. We see this play out almost daily now.

Hochul’s idea that illegal aliens are following our laws got pushback from commenters for the most obvious reason.

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Democrats don’t care.

By not cooperating with ICE, Democrats prove they are anti-law and order.

Yes, self-hating Democrats are not worried about sacrificing their fellow Americans on the party’s bloody altar to illegal aliens. They’ll keep voting for the pro-illegal alien party no matter how many U.S. citizens end up getting hurt or worse.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | KATHY HOCHUL | NEW YORK | SANCTUARY CITIES | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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