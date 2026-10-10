New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Says State Is Not Sanctuary for Criminals After Defending Illegal Alien

Every honest observer can say without hesitation that New York and other sanctuary states (and cities) are indeed sanctuaries for criminals. We’ve seen this play out recently as Democrats leapt at a chance to defend (and try to free) a criminal illegal alien shot and captured by ICE in New York City.

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In the aftermath, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken to cable ‘news’ to lie about her lawless, pro-criminal illegal alien state. (WATCH)

“I’m going to say it again because you’re going to say otherwise. This is not a sanctuary for criminals, but we are a place where people want to build a life, to live safely, obey our laws, and to live the American Dream. That’s what we're all about here in New York.” pic.twitter.com/8cEpc1erNW — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) October 9, 2026

You protect criminals.

Everyone knows you do.

Why lie?? — Accidental Martian (@Bz370708245542B) October 10, 2026

Um, she’s a Democrat. Constantly lying about what they believe is what they do.

Posters did not hesitate to call out Hochul and her fellow Dems as the blatant liars they so obviously are. They’re still screeching over one of their beloved criminal illegal aliens.

Kathy, your elected leaders are literally angry because ICE is detaining a criminal illegal alien with multiple convictions, that YOU allowed to return to the streets over and over again.



Please take a seat. — Bob (@BobDC2018) October 10, 2026

Yet Oscar Belgal was free despite his felony conviction and never serving a day in prison. Then again free after his narcotics arrest while on probation.



Violent crime in New York surged under Kathy Hochul's rule. pic.twitter.com/hSIzKGAvxH — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) October 9, 2026

Supporting a known illegal Trinitario gangbanger with a criminal record in the US & the DR, who has been released more than once is exactly a sanctuary city for criminals. — Vince (@7lakeOrenda) October 10, 2026

Then why are you protecting the criminals? You release violent criminals that endanger legal citizens.



I noticed you didn’t have the same energy when two illegals stabbed an NYPD officer the other day. — ᴛʜᴇᴏ ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍꜱ (@22Lamb22) October 10, 2026

Democrats do this because they place all illegal aliens over Americans. Yes, even when they assault, rape, and murder Americans. We see this play out almost daily now.

Hochul’s idea that illegal aliens are following our laws got pushback from commenters for the most obvious reason.

@GovKathyHochul they are here ILLEGALLY!!! By definition that is NOT following our laws!



Are you seriously this clueless?!? — Malikaie (@ImjustaNitTwit) October 10, 2026

You're aiding and abetting people who have broken the law and you should be arrested. — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) October 10, 2026

💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩

Hochul has made NY a sanctuary for criminals. Every fcking day it’s a rape, a stabbing, someone pushed into the train tracks, acid thrown in a random person’s face….. it’s something every day and HOCHUL is at fault, along with Mamdani and James. pic.twitter.com/4zknlNXBWZ — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) October 10, 2026

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Democrats don’t care.

By not cooperating with ICE, Democrats prove they are anti-law and order.

Your state refuses to cooperate with federal authorities in enforcing immigration law.



You can spin that however you want.



It’s illegal. And we are sick of it. — Steve (@SMS3504) October 10, 2026

Want to live the American Dream? come here LEGALLY and don’t break our laws but illegals and criminals know for a FACT you will protect them with OUR MONEY. — MagaMalinois🙋🏻‍♀️🇺🇸🏒 (@MagaMalinois) October 10, 2026

This is now the official democrat policy - ILLEGALS ARE ABOVE THE LAW.



Good luck in november. HAHAHA — Make Speed Limit 45 (@No_Mo_Diversity) October 10, 2026

I think you overestimate the low information voters in New York. She will win easily — Kevin F. (@scatter3874) October 10, 2026

Yes, self-hating Democrats are not worried about sacrificing their fellow Americans on the party’s bloody altar to illegal aliens. They’ll keep voting for the pro-illegal alien party no matter how many U.S. citizens end up getting hurt or worse.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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