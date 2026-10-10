RATIO ALERT! Kathy Hochul's Attempt to Make Criminal Illegals Victims of ICE Is NOT Going Well

This week, ICE agents shot an illegal alien with a lengthy criminal record while they tried to arrest him in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security said that when agents attempted to take Oscar Belgal (who entered the US illegally by way of Biden's open border) into custody he attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon in order to escape, and agents fired. As it turned out, the man had his young child in the back seat.

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Democrats immediately did their thing, and anti-ICE protests ensued. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he called President Trump and asked that the criminal illegal be released from federal custody, because the Left can't be happy unless the criminals they love are free to roam the streets. Trump told Mamdani that wasn't going to happen.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made a phone call of her own.

Last night, I spoke with the mother of the five-year-old boy who was in the backseat when ICE agents opened fire on his father’s car. Thank God she isn’t planning a funeral for her little boy today. But she told me he’s normally so outgoing and talkative. Now he won’t speak. She was also terrified ICE would come after her family again. I let her know that I’d spoken to President Trump and he confirmed that ICE would not be returning for her family. As a mom, all I wanted to do was give her a hug and tell her this never should have happened to her family. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 9, 2026

"All I wanted to do was give her a hug and tell her this never should have happened to her family."

And it wouldn't have happened if the guy hadn't illegally entered the country and then committed even more crimes after that.

@GovKathyHochul So she just let her kid get into a car with a known criminal and a gang member? Wow both are shitty parents then Good to know — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) October 9, 2026

@GovKathyHochul Why did she let her 5 year old child get in a car with a known criminal and gang member ? You are a moron @KathyHochul — Victims Rights (@VictimsRightsUS) October 9, 2026

Yep, they sound like "Mother and Father of the Year" nominees for sure!

The only time they mobilize like this is for illegals and criminals. It’s insane. Over the last couple of weeks the Bronx saw a baby shot and an NYPD officer stabbed multiple times by gang members in the country illegally, plus dozens of other street crimes. Did the governor call any of them? Did she do a media campaign on their behalf? Did Zohran break out his podium and talk about how angry and sad he is? Nope. They only do that for illegals and criminals. Those are the people they care about the most, and it’s plainly obvious. — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) October 10, 2026

Right? Do you ever see any Democrats call the family members of Americans killed by the Left's beloved criminal illegal aliens?

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@GovKathyHochul Democrats are openly supporting crimes, criminals and denouncing any attempt to enforce any laws. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 10, 2026

Show these Democrats how awful they are when the midterms arrive.

Her kid was in the car with a trinitario here illegally with an open warrant and wanted for questioning in a separate shooting. Are you a Governor or a gang member. — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) October 9, 2026

Nobody comes running to the defense of illegal aliens, violent criminals and drug cartels quite like today's Democrats.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people (looking at you, Gov. Hochul).

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