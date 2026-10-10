DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

RATIO ALERT! Kathy Hochul's Attempt to Make Criminal Illegals Victims of ICE Is NOT Going Well

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 10, 2026 2:25 PM
Advertisement
RATIO ALERT! Kathy Hochul's Attempt to Make Criminal Illegals Victims of ICE Is NOT Going Well
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

This week, ICE agents shot an illegal alien with a lengthy criminal record while they tried to arrest him in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security said that when agents attempted to take Oscar Belgal (who entered the US illegally by way of Biden's open border) into custody he attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon in order to escape, and agents fired. As it turned out, the man had his young child in the back seat.

Advertisement

Democrats immediately did their thing, and anti-ICE protests ensued. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he called President Trump and asked that the criminal illegal be released from federal custody, because the Left can't be happy unless the criminals they love are free to roam the streets. Trump told Mamdani that wasn't going to happen.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made a phone call of her own. 

"All I wanted to do was give her a hug and tell her this never should have happened to her family."

And it wouldn't have happened if the guy hadn't illegally entered the country and then committed even more crimes after that.

Recommended
Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist Just Mindy NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos' Brett T.
Advertisement

Yep, they sound like "Mother and Father of the Year" nominees for sure!

Right? Do you ever see any Democrats call the family members of Americans killed by the Left's beloved criminal illegal aliens? 

Advertisement

Show these Democrats how awful they are when the midterms arrive. 

Nobody comes running to the defense of illegal aliens, violent criminals and drug cartels quite like today's Democrats

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people (looking at you, Gov. Hochul). 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | KATHY HOCHUL | NEW YORK

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Just Mindy
NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

Brett T.
Waffle House Shames The Weather Channel, Which Deleted Its Hurricane Isaias Post

Waffle House Shames The Weather Channel, Which Deleted Its Hurricane Isaias Post

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos