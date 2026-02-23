Dyslexia Diss: Newsom’s Comms Director Launches F-BOMB at Journalist Seeking Learning Disability Proof

‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Governor Gavin Newsom is not handling the fallout of his recent racist remarks in Atlanta very well. Newsom is also being asked to provide diagnostic proof of his alleged dyslexia. It’s a level of scrutiny the Democrat governor has apparently never faced before. How unprepared is Team Newsom? A recent inquiry by Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics resulted in an F-bomb response from his comms director.

Check this out. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Wow, that’s not professional at all.

Crabtree is not just a member of the press; she’s also one of Newsom’s constituents. This rude response was also not from someone’s personal account.

We won't hold our breath waiting for accountability.

Here’s the person who launched the F-bomb at Crabtree.

What gave him away?

Most commenters don’t expect that Newsom will be providing proof of his alleged learning disability anytime soon. 

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

