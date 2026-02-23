Dyslexia Diss: Newsom’s Comms Director Launches F-BOMB at Journalist Seeking Learning Disability Proof

California Governor Gavin Newsom is not handling the fallout of his recent racist remarks in Atlanta very well. Newsom is also being asked to provide diagnostic proof of his alleged dyslexia. It’s a level of scrutiny the Democrat governor has apparently never faced before. How unprepared is Team Newsom? A recent inquiry by Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics resulted in an F-bomb response from his comms director.
Check this out. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)
🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: What about that @GavinNewsom dyslexia disgnosis - can the gov. provide any paperwork related to his dyslexia diagnosis at any time of his life?— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) February 23, 2026
Newsom’s comms team just now tells me to “fuck off.”
Think @GavinNewsom’s comms team is losing it today? pic.twitter.com/oT3GoK5Cxi
Here’s the exact questions I asked his taxpayer-funded comms team to elicit the “fuck you” response — I live in California, BTW. pic.twitter.com/tqTv8FKwRK— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) February 23, 2026
Wow, that’s not professional at all.
Crabtree is not just a member of the press; she’s also one of Newsom’s constituents. This rude response was also not from someone’s personal account.
Was that from official government email addresses?— The Hamburglar 🍔 (@thehamburglar33) February 23, 2026
Yes, it was.— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) February 24, 2026
Whoa, that’s got to be some kind of violation? We already knew they were trashy anyway, but wow.— The Hamburglar 🍔 (@thehamburglar33) February 24, 2026
We won't hold our breath waiting for accountability.
Here’s the person who launched the F-bomb at Crabtree.
Izzy Gardon Director of Communications for California Governor Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/tZAqYAnDgR— FactPush (@FactPush) February 24, 2026
That's actually a flattering picture of him.— David Blinn (@DLBlinn61) February 24, 2026
Yes, Izzy Gardon's @iGardon's salary is paid by California taxpayers.— Right On News (@RightOnNewsX) February 24, 2026
You'll have to excuse Izzy. He's a terrible person.— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) February 23, 2026
What gave him away?
Most commenters don’t expect that Newsom will be providing proof of his alleged learning disability anytime soon.
I believe the doctor who diagnosed Newsom’s dyslexia is the same one that diagnosed Biden’s stutter.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 23, 2026
I t-t-t-t-tth-th-th-th- think you're right.— Pasteythe2nd (@Pasteythe2nd) February 23, 2026
He claims he can’t find his birth certificate and even as a sitting Governor, says he doesn’t even know how he would get a copy.— Grokius Maximus ⚔️ (@alx) February 23, 2026
Something tells me he’s not going to be able to locate any of that paperwork.
Don’t worry. The same guy who gave CA driver’s licenses to a million+ illegal aliens will find a doctor to forge the diagnosis too.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 23, 2026
Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
