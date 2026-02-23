Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is Low and He Can’t Read

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom let his inner racist slip out in Atlanta. He’s been on the road promoting his new autobiography and giving America a sneak peek at his 2028 presidential campaign. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens welcomed Newsom, who spoke about himself in front of a mostly black crowd. That’s when the tone-deaf pandering started. Newsom tried to convince attendees that he was just like them. How? He explained that he had a below-average SAT score and lacked the ability read.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: "I am like you. I'm a 960 SAT guy. I can't read." pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

I’m not sure what is worse, Newsom admitting that he is stupid & can’t read or that he presumes that a room of blacks are also. — Holy Cow (@Holy_Cow_Pod) February 23, 2026

We’re going to go with the latter.

Posters say Newsom’s lack of ‘reading’ skills extends beyond his dyslexia.

I know he can’t read a room. He is also tone deaf. Sadly, he’s not speechless — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) February 23, 2026

Well… that’s because he can’t read. — Rickytheslayer (@Rickytheslayer2) February 23, 2026

Gavin Newsom, to a roomful of blacks:



“I’m stupid! Just like you!” pic.twitter.com/jZ1dN3Pkvd — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) February 23, 2026

That’s essentially what he said.

Commenters say Newsom’s pathetic pandering reminds them of another Democrat who had presidential aspirations. Remember this? (WATCH)

Hillary Clinton says she always carries hot sauce with her. This was April 18, 2016.



Charlamagne tha God then says people will accuse her of pandering to black people.



To which Hillary responds, “Is it working?” pic.twitter.com/Qi2OvyOf9v — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 23, 2026

Let me guess, he also carries hot sauce in his purse too. — Mike M (@mikematthews01) February 23, 2026

I think he’s trying to say “I was born a poor black child.” :) — RhondaKlick (@RhondaK930) February 23, 2026

I was born a poor black child. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rTs2bePXmQ — Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) February 23, 2026

Newsom will tell us he was born and raised in rural Mississippi next.

Newsom wasn’t done trying to appeal to the black audience. Get a load of this. (WATCH)

"My mom was always workin, so I lived off of frozen lasagna, mac n cheese" https://t.co/BnYtLgJhUa pic.twitter.com/qQ9H5xxOxC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

Does he really think this is a winning message?



Lasagna and Mac n cheese? — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 23, 2026

We’re surprised he didn’t throw in that he was raised on cornbread and collard greens.

Posters say Newsom's low SAT score is disqualifying for someone seeking the highest office in the land.

That explains a lot. If you only scored 960 on the SAT, you're genuinely not smart enough to run a state or be President. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2026

A 960 SAT should be disqualifying for governor, let alone President. — Myshkin (@Myshkin1984) February 23, 2026

It should be disqualifying for anything above state House if we’re being honest — The Old South PAC (@OldSouthPAC) February 23, 2026

Wow. He's finding it more and more difficult to hide his lack of originality, intelligence, and character. He may just crash and burn before he ever gets to a primary. — Kate Sullivan (@sulliv50474) February 23, 2026

If President Donald Trump had said what Newsom did on Sunday, the legacy media would be going ballistic right now. Democrats would be calling for his immediate impeachment. Instead, we suspect they’ll both give Newsom a pass.

