Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is Low and He Can’t Read

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:12 AM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom let his inner racist slip out in Atlanta. He’s been on the road promoting his new autobiography and giving America a sneak peek at his 2028 presidential campaign. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens welcomed Newsom, who spoke about himself in front of a mostly black crowd. That’s when the tone-deaf pandering started. Newsom tried to convince attendees that he was just like them. How? He explained that he had a below-average SAT score and lacked the ability read.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

We’re going to go with the latter.

Posters say Newsom’s lack of ‘reading’ skills extends beyond his dyslexia.

That’s essentially what he said.

Commenters say Newsom’s pathetic pandering reminds them of another Democrat who had presidential aspirations. Remember this? (WATCH)

Newsom will tell us he was born and raised in rural Mississippi next.

Newsom wasn’t done trying to appeal to the black audience. Get a load of this. (WATCH)

We’re surprised he didn’t throw in that he was raised on cornbread and collard greens.

Posters say Newsom's low SAT score is disqualifying for someone seeking the highest office in the land.

If President Donald Trump had said what Newsom did on Sunday, the legacy media would be going ballistic right now. Democrats would be calling for his immediate impeachment. Instead, we suspect they’ll both give Newsom a pass.

