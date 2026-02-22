Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining...
On Hair Broadcast: Glowing Dana Bash Sits With Gavin Newsom to Talk Gel and Hock His ‘Non-Political’ Book

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on a promotional tour for his new book and is also getting some free self-promotion for his inevitable White House run. Newsom’s book is titled ‘Young Man in a Hurry’ (not to be confused with Beto O’Rourke’s tome called ‘Young Man is a Furry’). On Sunday, he sat down with fangirl Dana Bash of CNN to talk about the chaotic storm in his head and the slick-back gel that tops it. The double-talking Democrat claims the convenient release of his book has nothing to do with his future presidential aspirations. Sure, Gavin.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

CNN really needs to report this ‘interview’ as an in-kind contribution to the Gavin Newsom 2028 presidential campaign.

Bash interrogated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday. Commenters noticed that Bash’s schoolyard crush demeanor was nowhere to be found during that sparring match.

Instead of giving Newsom Hell, Bash wanted to apply a fresh coat of gel.

Posters say Bash, like other affluent white female liberals (AWFLs), will try to propel him to the Oval Office despite his horrible track record as California’s governor.

We’re already bracing ourselves for the predictable super-charged legacy media lovefest.

Commenters say Newsom exudes smarminess and sociopathy.

Heaven help us if this greasy psycho ascends to the top leadership position of our country. We can’t afford the Californication of America.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CNN GAVIN NEWSOM WHITE HOUSE

