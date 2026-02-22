On Hair Broadcast: Glowing Dana Bash Sits With Gavin Newsom to Talk Gel and Hock His ‘Non-Political’ Book

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on a promotional tour for his new book and is also getting some free self-promotion for his inevitable White House run. Newsom’s book is titled ‘Young Man in a Hurry’ (not to be confused with Beto O’Rourke’s tome called ‘Young Man is a Furry’). On Sunday, he sat down with fangirl Dana Bash of CNN to talk about the chaotic storm in his head and the slick-back gel that tops it. The double-talking Democrat claims the convenient release of his book has nothing to do with his future presidential aspirations. Sure, Gavin.

CNN’s Dana Bash laughs it up with Gavin Newsom about his hair gel, then sets him up to claim his book release is unmotivated by political ambitions:



Newsom: “I wish I was that political."



Ok, Gav.



The whole thing was a promotional segment guised as an ‘interview.' pic.twitter.com/JlL5ULtora — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2026

Two fake and hollow people spewing out scripted lies and propaganda. Prime examples of why people don’t trust and can’t stand politicians or the media. — Truth loving Oregonian (@JknowsIAM) February 22, 2026

CNN really needs to report this ‘interview’ as an in-kind contribution to the Gavin Newsom 2028 presidential campaign.

Bash interrogated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday. Commenters noticed that Bash’s schoolyard crush demeanor was nowhere to be found during that sparring match.

Dana is a short journo clowngirl. — Nutmeg89 (@Nutmeg894) February 22, 2026

Watching her smile while talking to him, yet remain stone faced talking to Bessent tells you all you need to know about her "journalism". — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) February 22, 2026

It was really bad. Tongue bath. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2026

I've never seen Dana Bash excited before!

Gavin Newsom must set off some internal switch within her, both mentally, and physically.



Amazing.

If she were to interview say, Speaker Mike Johnson, you would never see this animation.

Dana Bash is not a journalist. — Michael Clark (@midpushMike) February 22, 2026

Instead of giving Newsom Hell, Bash wanted to apply a fresh coat of gel.

Posters say Bash, like other affluent white female liberals (AWFLs), will try to propel him to the Oval Office despite his horrible track record as California’s governor.

This is the danger with “Gav.” Most AWFLs are infatuated with him and will walk on broken glass to vote for him; early and as often as they can. Policies and competence be damned. — AAF (@IsThisGood007) February 22, 2026

The MSM with Harris 2.0 — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) February 22, 2026

We’re already bracing ourselves for the predictable super-charged legacy media lovefest.

Commenters say Newsom exudes smarminess and sociopathy.

His psychopathy is apparent in every word he speaks and every movement of his body, my God. — Jillybean (@jillybean867530) February 22, 2026

Quick: More Hair Gel ! — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 22, 2026

99% snake, 1% hair — Skeptology 101 (@Skeptologist) February 22, 2026

This dude is a complete narcissist and one of the most disingenuous people on Earth. He's RUINED my beloved California. — Mark Scelfo (@markscelfo) February 22, 2026

Newsom is possibly the most cartoonishly sleazy politician in U.S. history. If the American people are stupid enough to elect him President there would be no catastrophe he could inflict on us that we would not deserve. — Patrick Dunne (@pdunne517) February 22, 2026

Heaven help us if this greasy psycho ascends to the top leadership position of our country. We can’t afford the Californication of America.

