Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own' INCOMING)

Doug P. | 11:45 PM on February 16, 2026
Twitchy

We're still about two years until the presidential primaries are off and running, and already some potential candidates are trying way too hard to get the upper hand. 

This story started with Sen. Ted Cruz calling Gavin Newsom "historically illiterate" on an episode of his podcast: 

"Historically illiterate," eh?

If you're in the perpetual victimization culture, how do you translate that? 

Simple: 

Dude, seriously? That reminded us of when Biden would say something incoherent and his handlers (and many in the media) would shame people for mocking his "lifelong stutter." 

Maybe Newsom's worse off than we thought. 

That could be!

The Community Note that soon accompanied Newsom's post said it all: 

That's a doozy, for sure!

If Team Gavin keeps trying too hard like that the might not even make it to having to drop out of the presidential race before the Iowa primary in a couple of years. 

We'll give the final word to Senator Cruz:

Perfect. And unfortunately we haven't seen the last of those kinds of takes from Newsom. 

