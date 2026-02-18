DHS Takes on 'Journalist' Jim Acosta's Anti-ICE Dem Talking Points (He Keeps Coming...
DeSantis Backed 'Operation Lyft Off' Busts 18 Illegal Alien Uber/Lyft Drivers at Port...
FCC Chair Explains Why Americans Have More Trust in Gas Station Sushi Than...
'Beto' Beats Ghetto: Media Makes the 'White' Choice by Elevating James Talarico After...
Jamie Raskin Says Imbecilic Bigot and Fanatic Randy Fine Should Resign
Brian Stelter Rains on the Left's Talking Point Parade About the FCC Banning...
California Dem Mayor's Fiancé Just Sentenced as a Chinese Spy—And He Helped Her...
'You're KIDDING, Right?' Karoline Leavitt Asked to Prove 'When Trump's Ever Been Falsely...
All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting...
Democrats Just Humiliated Jasmine Crockett (And She Is PISSED)
Here's What the Outside of Barack Obama's Presidential Library SHOULD Look Like
'People In Glass Houses ...' : Mehdi Hasan and Jennifer Welch Hate Scott...
Crockett Rages As Colbert's Staged Coup Comes Crashing Down
Hillary Clinton Outdid Herself With This Spin on Pic of Bill in a...

Abby to the Rescue! CNN's Phillip Leaps to Save AOC From Her Own Idiocy by Interjecting 'But Trump!'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on February 18, 2026
Townhall Media

CNN’s Abby Phillip’s main job on NewsNight is to rescue her fellow Democrats. We’re not just talking about the ones on set as her guests. That responsibility extends even to Democrats who aren’t even in the studio. Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a bumbling mess at the recent Munich Security Conference in Germany. That didn’t stop Phillip from leaping to her aid, armed with her tired but trusty ‘But Trump’ retort. AOC needed help.

'This sounds like a job for Abby!' (WATCH)

It doesn’t matter the subject or subject matter, ‘But Trump’ is never far away.

See if any of these sound familiar.

‘But TRRRRRUUUUUMMMPPPPPP!!!!’

Posters want AOC to keep spouting her uninformed nonsense.

It would be interesting to watch NewsNight with the rule that no one can mention Trump. Could the Democrat guests even do it?

Commenters compare Phillip to a recent castoff at MSNBC (now known as MS NOW).

We expect Phillip to don a yellow wig any day now.

Posters say NewsNight is being kept afloat by appearances of Republican commentator Scott Jennings.

It’s not that Jennings can’t save the show; it’s that, even with his audience and star power, he can only pull the show up to #48 because of all the leftist weight pulling it down. If he ends his regular appearances, the show would be in an absolute free fall. You can almost imagine Phillip screaming, ‘But Trrruuummmmppppppp’ as NewsNight deservedly disappears into the abyss. We probably won’t have to imagine that much longer.

