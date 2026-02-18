Abby to the Rescue! CNN’s Phillip Leaps to Save AOC From Her Own Idiocy by Interjecting ‘But Trump!’

CNN’s Abby Phillip’s main job on NewsNight is to rescue her fellow Democrats. We’re not just talking about the ones on set as her guests. That responsibility extends even to Democrats who aren’t even in the studio. Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a bumbling mess at the recent Munich Security Conference in Germany. That didn’t stop Phillip from leaping to her aid, armed with her tired but trusty ‘But Trump’ retort. AOC needed help.

'This sounds like a job for Abby!' (WATCH)

Show Topic: AOC’s horrible performance on the world stage.



Abby Phillip: pic.twitter.com/2qISQFVXp1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

"But Trump" seems to be Rebuttal Numero Uno. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 18, 2026

The only one they got — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

It doesn’t matter the subject or subject matter, ‘But Trump’ is never far away.

See if any of these sound familiar.

"Let's talk about AOC"

"But what about Trump"

"Trump said"

"What about Trump"

"If Trump said"

"TRUMP, DAMNIT.. LISTEN, BUT TRUMP" — Donald Hensley (@TheRealDonnie) February 18, 2026

I can’t do it anymore bro. The rank dishonesty from that show is just too much to handle. pic.twitter.com/2lUMNfMvxK — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 18, 2026

“You know I hear you, but are we REALLLLLY going to act like Tru—..” pic.twitter.com/dNo8zKgmq1 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 18, 2026

‘But TRRRRRUUUUUMMMPPPPPP!!!!’

Posters want AOC to keep spouting her uninformed nonsense.

I hope she keeps talking, showing people just how dumb she really is pic.twitter.com/qtJ6KmHGEj — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) February 18, 2026

Which is why the CNN ‘moderator’ wanted to make the entire segment about Trump and not what should be the actual subject of the discussion — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

It would be interesting to watch NewsNight with the rule that no one can mention Trump. Could the Democrat guests even do it?

Commenters compare Phillip to a recent castoff at MSNBC (now known as MS NOW).

She maintained her overwhelming and unearned smugness, but how has she not gotten better, or jumped on the opportunity to moderate her politics and actually grow is truly fascinating. She just so bad — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) February 18, 2026

Abby Phillip is devolving into a Joy Reid/Rosie O’Donnell fusion. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) February 18, 2026

She’s no different than Joy Reid politically, despite how CNN wishes to brand her and her show. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

We expect Phillip to don a yellow wig any day now.

Posters say NewsNight is being kept afloat by appearances of Republican commentator Scott Jennings.

She’s so bad that not even Jennings can save her ratings — scott 🇺🇸 (@scottandrew22) February 18, 2026

You're #48, @abbydphillip. Yet, you suck even more that that. Keep going, the absolute bottom is still in sight. pic.twitter.com/15RmLJIlAR — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) February 18, 2026

if it wasn't for Scott Jennings, no one would even know she is on the air — Tom (@thomasjeans) February 18, 2026

It’s not that Jennings can’t save the show; it’s that, even with his audience and star power, he can only pull the show up to #48 because of all the leftist weight pulling it down. If he ends his regular appearances, the show would be in an absolute free fall. You can almost imagine Phillip screaming, ‘But Trrruuummmmppppppp’ as NewsNight deservedly disappears into the abyss. We probably won’t have to imagine that much longer.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.