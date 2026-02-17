AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance Watches, Bursts Out Laughing

J.D. Vance had a lot to say about AOC and it was glorious.

VANCE: "AOC is somebody who doesn't know what she actually thinks. Politicians are given lines and when you ask them to go outside the lines they're given, they fall apart... This is a person who is mouthing the slogans that somebody else gave her."pic.twitter.com/InGU3pBBGu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2026

AOC has always been a puppet of the Left. She is a product of what her handlers tell her to think and say.

🚨🚨 .@JDVance burst out laughing after watching @AOC fumble at a basic foreign policy question.



VANCE: Martha, you bring me on your show, you show me the most uncomfortable 20 seconds of television I've ever seen. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/he0knx591E — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) February 17, 2026

Vance laughing at her openly is truly epic.

Oh and she is likely big mad.

That's a kind way to say it.

I want so bad for JD Vance, and AOC to debate each other. It must be televised.🤣🤣 — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama) February 17, 2026

That would be must see TV. They could charge big money and donate the proceeds to charity.

He is absolutely right! But there are still people dumb enough to vote for her... and Kamala. — Smokey_97 (@Smokey_97ttv) February 17, 2026

That's the scary part.

JD Vance just delivered the perfect mic drop on AOC's Munich word salad. "Mouthing slogans somebody else gave her" — brutal and spot on. Libs in shambles! 🫡🇺🇲 — Eagle0ne (@Eagle0ne0) February 17, 2026

Very very few Little League AllStars are capable of hitting Major League Pitching despite what their ego believes. Example - AOC — Bobby Williams (@BobWillTn) February 17, 2026

Democrats put all their eggs in one basket banking all their hopes on her. That was a mistake.

Slogans is the right word, nothing inspiring or enlightening, just sound bites someone else wrote for her to repeat. — Dr Owen Anderson (@dr_owenanderson) February 17, 2026

Everything she says is a word salad.

Of more concern is that there are people who believe she does…certainly wasn’t the best debut on the world stage — Jack Robinhood (@krobinhood88) February 17, 2026

More dumb Democrats are born every minute.

JD Vance nailed it—AOC's just parroting empty slogans. What an embarrassment! 😂 — Keaton Hobby (@RealKeatonHobby) February 17, 2026

Embarrassed On The World Stage: "If I had given that answer, I would say, you know what, maybe I oughta go read a book about China and Taiwan before I go out on the world stage again!” JD Vance eviscerates

AOC after her foolish answers and stupidity embarrasses the US. pic.twitter.com/vcfqgpW1Pv — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) February 18, 2026

Books don't really seem to be AOC's thing ... unless it's Harry Potter or Twilight.

This is what I heard when #AOC was speaking in #Munich pic.twitter.com/GHhCaESnqJ — Real Mini AOC (@OriginalMiniAOC) February 17, 2026

Point and laugh.

