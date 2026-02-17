Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out...
Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu...
CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday
Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE...
AP: Judge Rules US Can't Take Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back Into...
Hypocrisy Alert: Atlantic Downplays Epstein Conspiracy, Ignores Owner's Ties to Ghislaine...
Minneapolis Looks to Delay Renewing Liquor Licenses for Hotels That Housed ICE
Acosta Goes Nuclear: 'Why Is a Baby Detained by ICE?'—Ignores Mom's Illegal Status...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Looking at $5.4 Billion Budget Gap and Higher Taxes...
The Shooting In Rhode Island Proves A Disturbing Trend Is Happening In Our...
NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call...
‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon...
Goalposts Moved! Politico Claims Noncitizen Voting Is Rare, So We Should Ignore It

AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance Watches, Bursts Out Laughing

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on February 17, 2026
Meme

J.D. Vance had a lot to say about AOC and it was glorious.

Advertisement

AOC has always been a puppet of the Left. She is a product of what her handlers tell her to think and say. 

Vance laughing at her openly is truly epic. 

Oh and she is likely big mad.

That's a kind way to say it.

That would be must see TV. They could charge big money and donate the proceeds to charity. 

Recommended

Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts
justmindy
Advertisement

That's the scary part.

Democrats put all their eggs in one basket banking all their hopes on her. That was a mistake. 

Everything she says is a word salad.

More dumb Democrats are born every minute. 

Advertisement

Books don't really seem to be AOC's thing ... unless it's Harry Potter or Twilight.

Point and laugh. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts
justmindy
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon For Exposing His ACTUAL History
Sam J.
CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday
Brett T.
See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'
Sam J.
AP: Judge Rules US Can't Take Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back Into Immigration Custody
Brett T.
Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE Cases
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts justmindy
Advertisement