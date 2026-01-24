Church-Invader Nekima Levy Armstrong Rushes to Democrat-Friendly CNN After Release by Activist Judge

Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:35 AM on January 24, 2026
Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP

On Friday, an activist judge ordered pro-illegal alien radicals Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen to be released from federal custody. Both disrupted a church service in St. Paul last Sunday, berating congregants and shouting anti-ICE slogans. The judge let them go because she said the federal government didn’t prove the two were flight risks.

After being freed, Armstrong rushed to CNN to gaslight the network’s tiny audience and play the race card. (WATCH)

The DOJ used its top secret weapon: Google.

Posters recognize that legacy media outlets and radical pro-illegal activists are working hand-in-hand to protect the Democrat Party and spread lies about ICE and the DOJ.

She’s doing her Democrat duty.

Before Armstrong's arrest, we saw how Burnett gave her a platform to lie with no pushback. (WATCH)

Burnett’s not going to abandon her party and start engaging in journalism any time soon.

Commenters are not surprised Armstrong played the race card.

There’s so much anti-black racism floating around that white guy Walter Kelly is still in federal custody.

Posters know that Armstrong’s arrest has nothing to do with skin color and everything to do with her actions.

The Democrat Party has no problem with their team's radical activists invading church services to frighten and harass Americans while they are engaged in worship. That’s where we are now because Democrats value all illegal aliens over Americans and their rights.

