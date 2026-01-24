Church-Invader Nekima Levy Armstrong Rushes to Democrat-Friendly CNN After Release by Activist Judge

On Friday, an activist judge ordered pro-illegal alien radicals Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen to be released from federal custody. Both disrupted a church service in St. Paul last Sunday, berating congregants and shouting anti-ICE slogans. The judge let them go because she said the federal government didn’t prove the two were flight risks.

After being freed, Armstrong rushed to CNN to gaslight the network’s tiny audience and play the race card. (WATCH)

The now-released extremist leader of the church-storming group is already back on with her favorite CNN host, Erin Burnett — to play the race card.



“They're putting all these resources into tracking down one black woman." https://t.co/YjvspkwXba pic.twitter.com/UkggfdpFxL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

“tracking down” — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 24, 2026

She wasn’t hard to find . — Debra Moore (@Deb91867615113) January 24, 2026

The DOJ used its top secret weapon: Google.

Posters recognize that legacy media outlets and radical pro-illegal activists are working hand-in-hand to protect the Democrat Party and spread lies about ICE and the DOJ.

There is only reason that CNN & MSNBC exist: Protect Democrat fraud. They are working together to destroy the United States. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 24, 2026

Burnett doing her very best over the last few days to make sure everyone understands that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

She’s doing her Democrat duty.

Before Armstrong's arrest, we saw how Burnett gave her a platform to lie with no pushback. (WATCH)

The leftwing lunatic who led the band of extremists to storm a church went on CNN last night to gaslight about what actually happened.



The assist here from CNN’s Erin Burnett was really something to behold:



“Obviously I'm not going to dispute your saying what happened. I am… pic.twitter.com/kjQpCtaySf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2026

Because she's clearly not a journalist.

She finds her courage to push back when it's a Republican. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 24, 2026

“I’ll just take your word for it. Again." pic.twitter.com/qQmwF5wfxe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

Burnett’s not going to abandon her party and start engaging in journalism any time soon.

Commenters are not surprised Armstrong played the race card.

When they have no rebuttal, they reach in their back pocket and play the race card. — Low IQ Liberals (@Lib_Disorder) January 24, 2026

Woodathunk she'd play the race card?



Never saw THAT coming.. 🤔 — CAP'N SCALAWAG (@CAPNSCALAWAG) January 24, 2026

Always the race card. — nadiadorcas (@CatalinaRe23338) January 24, 2026

Then you have Don Lemon with "they don't like me because I'm a gay black man". The race baiting is off the charts with these people. Let's not forget William "Bigmouth" Kelly is white and he got arrested too. — Bruce Unfiltered (@JadeMiner) January 24, 2026

There’s so much anti-black racism floating around that white guy Walter Kelly is still in federal custody.

Posters know that Armstrong’s arrest has nothing to do with skin color and everything to do with her actions.

It’s not about a black woman it’s about a domestic terrorist — AJ (@AJDAYTRADES) January 24, 2026

Amazing that these radicals are now the mainstream Democrat position — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) January 24, 2026

The Democrat Party has no problem with their team's radical activists invading church services to frighten and harass Americans while they are engaged in worship. That’s where we are now because Democrats value all illegal aliens over Americans and their rights.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

