Professional Agitator Who Told AG Pam Bondi to Arrest and Charge Him Gets His Wish

We've written about professional agitator William Kelly, who went from harassing National Guard members in Washington, D.C., to storming a church in Minneapolis and confronting all of the "fake Christians" and white supremacists who make up the congregation. After word got out that the Justice Department was considering charges under the Ku Klux Klan Act and/or the FACE Act, Kelly went on video to dare "f**king traitorous b***h" Attorney General Pam Bondi to come get him.

On Tuesday, he found his way to another microphone and again dared Bondi to arrest him. He even invited critics to kill him: “You can kill the revolutionary, but you can't kill the revolution!" he shouted.

Well, Kelly has finally gotten his wish.

Ok ✅ pic.twitter.com/tQZNbKFABA — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, and violating the FACE act 18 USC 248 for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots. pic.twitter.com/Pk4HlwiwXT — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 22, 2026

Amazing 👏



Now please get Don Lemon next — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 22, 2026

What a self-own on this guy 🤣🤣🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 22, 2026

If this is the new direction your office is taking… keep going. Double down.



We need arrests!!!! — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) January 22, 2026

Drop the hammer.



This clown has been harassing Christians for a long time. — 🌲 Mostly Peaceful Jawbone Enthusiast 🌲 (@RettCopple) January 22, 2026

"Pretend" Christians.

Ok now this is some quality trolling. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 22, 2026

Biggest example of FAFO in history. This guy was all over social media taunting the attorney general.



Idiot. — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 22, 2026

This might come as a shock, but this is not his first arrest.

I bet he hasn’t shut up yet. I feel bad for the officers having to transport him. — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) January 22, 2026

This guy never shuts up, ever. At least he's finding out that you can't storm a church service like a domestic terrorist.

