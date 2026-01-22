Professional Agitator Who Told AG Pam Bondi to Arrest and Charge Him Gets His Wish

Anti-ICE Activists Now Making and Then Canceling Rental Car Reservations
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 22, 2026
We've written about professional agitator William Kelly, who went from harassing National Guard members in Washington, D.C., to storming a church in Minneapolis and confronting all of the "fake Christians" and white supremacists who make up the congregation. After word got out that the Justice Department was considering charges under the Ku Klux Klan Act and/or the FACE Act, Kelly went on video to dare "f**king traitorous b***h" Attorney General Pam Bondi to come get him.

On Tuesday, he found his way to another microphone and again dared Bondi to arrest him. He even invited critics to kill him: “You can kill the revolutionary, but you can't kill the revolution!" he shouted.

Well, Kelly has finally gotten his wish.

"Pretend" Christians.

This might come as a shock, but this is not his first arrest.

This guy never shuts up, ever. At least he's finding out that you can't storm a church service like a domestic terrorist.

