Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get Him

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 19, 2026
The organizer of the storming of Cities Church in Minneapolis was dumb enough to thank everyone involved in the disruption of the worship service and then pin the post to her profile. She thanks independent journalists Don Lemon and DawokeFarmer2, aka William Kelly, who seems to be much more of an agitator than an independent journalist. Here's Kelly's report to TikTok of him calling everyone in the church fake Christians for not protesting outside the ICE detention center in Minneapolis.

"… mental institution."

Or prison. We're not picky. Who's starving, exactly, and what children are being dragged into concentration camps?

Here's more of Kelly's "independent journalism," trying to turn Renee Good into the next George Floyd (not happening) and reiving the debunked "Hands up, don't shoot" chant.

After the methamphetamines had worn off a bit, Kelly returned to his home base and dared Attorney General Pam Bondi go come after him, calling her a "f**king traitorist b***h." (Language warning)

You heard the man. Go get him.

He doesn't appear to be starving. He appears to live a fairly comfortable life, living off of donations to fund his "independent journalism."

Seriously, make an example of this clown. Arrest him and charge him under the Ku Klux Klan Act and the FACE Act.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

