Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get Him

The organizer of the storming of Cities Church in Minneapolis was dumb enough to thank everyone involved in the disruption of the worship service and then pin the post to her profile. She thanks independent journalists Don Lemon and DawokeFarmer2, aka William Kelly, who seems to be much more of an agitator than an independent journalist. Here's Kelly's report to TikTok of him calling everyone in the church fake Christians for not protesting outside the ICE detention center in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

An unhinged liberal storms into a church in the middle of service, yelling at people as they try to worship. He repeatedly shouts, “stand with the Somalis, stand with the Latinos,” disrupting the entire service and confronting churchgoers as they exit.



This man belongs in a… pic.twitter.com/zgrIzls1IV — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) January 18, 2026

"… mental institution."

Or prison. We're not picky. Who's starving, exactly, and what children are being dragged into concentration camps?

All this dude does is harass people.



He needs to be deported to Somalia. — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 18, 2026

He should be arrested. — Valkyrie 🇺🇸🚺 (@valkyriesrwomen) January 18, 2026

Reopen the asylums. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2026

Someone needs to knock this fucking dude out. — Radiant (@_RadiantMind) January 18, 2026

They need to get this lunatic . I’ve seen him too many times. — Patrick Kennedy (@PatrickPk0010) January 19, 2026

Here's more of Kelly's "independent journalism," trying to turn Renee Good into the next George Floyd (not happening) and reiving the debunked "Hands up, don't shoot" chant.

This man, William Kelly, a ring leader for the mob that stormed a Southern Baptist Church yesterday, is part of a group that has so severely harassed Christ Church in DC that they sent a church member to the hospital w/ a shattered eardrum. Details 👇



pic.twitter.com/XYDEQF1gJ0 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 19, 2026

After the methamphetamines had worn off a bit, Kelly returned to his home base and dared Attorney General Pam Bondi go come after him, calling her a "f**king traitorist b***h." (Language warning)

BREAKING - Leftist agitator William Kelly says he does not regret taking over a Christian church in Minneapolis or calling worshipers, including children, Nazis, and is now calling on Pam Bondi to do something about



“Come and get me, Pam Bondi.” pic.twitter.com/3l11aQD0al — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 19, 2026

You heard the man. Go get him.

I suspect she's going to accept his challenge on that and he's probably not going to be glad she did. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 19, 2026

Do this guy a favor and come and get him. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) January 19, 2026

This guy is pretty clearly mentally ill but hopefully that doesn’t keep him out of prison. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) January 19, 2026

Can we also take note that he thinks the Somalis and illegals are starving. 🤣 — Gianna 🇺🇸 LegalFockeryUniversity.com (@LegalFockery) January 19, 2026

He doesn't appear to be starving. He appears to live a fairly comfortable life, living off of donations to fund his "independent journalism."

Advertisement

During sentencing, it will be important for the judge to know he felt no remorse. This is great. He should keep posting. — mog (@moggingface) January 19, 2026

Oh, they are coming to get him. It's only a matter of time. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 19, 2026

Seriously, make an example of this clown. Arrest him and charge him under the Ku Klux Klan Act and the FACE Act.

I am fine with Bondi and Dhillon taking this FACE Act thing more slowly and carefully because I don’t want any shitlib Biden appointed judges to have ANY wiggle room to toss these cases. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 19, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.