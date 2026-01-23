Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage of FAFO

Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:39 AM on January 23, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Three of the perpetrators of Sunday’s activist attack on a St. Paul, Minnesota church are now in federal custody. Mugshot photos of Chauntyll Louisa Allen, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and William Kelly have now been made public. The combined snapshots of the trio are FAFO in photographic form.

Have a look. (READ)

It does feel like the trio should be a quartet.

Of course, activist podcaster Don Lemon is missing because a judge rejected the DOJ’s criminal charges against him.

The DOJ is weighing its options to make it four.

Commenters are glad to see that profanity-hurling William Kelly could soon face justice.

Kelly dared U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to come after him. She hilariously obliged.

Posters have some final thoughts and observations about the FAFO pic.

We’re still a little shocked the DOJ moved so fast to arrest the three church-crashing activists. We agree that the FO will be complete if all three are convicted and sentenced. Hopefully, we’ll soon see a group photo of the trio in prison orange.

