Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage of FAFO

Three of the perpetrators of Sunday’s activist attack on a St. Paul, Minnesota church are now in federal custody. Mugshot photos of Chauntyll Louisa Allen, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and William Kelly have now been made public. The combined snapshots of the trio are FAFO in photographic form.
Have a look. (READ)
If FAFO was a picture: pic.twitter.com/xBOLiK78Qe— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026
FAFO to the max— Ryan Townsley (@RyanTownslay) January 23, 2026
Quite the lookers 😆— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2026
Needs to be more, but this is a fantastic start! 😁— Proud TXn Deplorable 2.0 (@AmyDeplorableTX) January 23, 2026
It does feel like the trio should be a quartet.
Of course, activist podcaster Don Lemon is missing because a judge rejected the DOJ’s criminal charges against him.
Add in Don Lemon 💯— Patriot Forge USA 🇺🇸 (@PatriotForgeUSA) January 23, 2026
One more to complete the picture, and that’s Don Lemon.— SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) January 23, 2026
There's a fourth one being protected by our corrupt judicial system.— Inclement Death (@InclementDeath) January 23, 2026
3 down ….— LD 🇺🇸 Truth Serves Life (@SightseerNW) January 23, 2026
The DOJ is weighing its options to make it four.
Commenters are glad to see that profanity-hurling William Kelly could soon face justice.
Rasputin there has some issues— Basil Rathbone (@BasilRathb62910) January 23, 2026
Recommended
I’ve been waiting a couple weeks for this! This guy is a total fraud. He lives with his elderly parents in NC. He flies all over the country as a paid agitator. pic.twitter.com/qEr1leEQ82— Ross (@roscoempls) January 23, 2026
You should spend some of that money on braces.— Angry DockDog (@AngryDockDog) January 23, 2026
Them: "Sir, look at the camera."— Combat Action Dad (@CombatActionDad) January 23, 2026
Him: "I'm giving it all I got." pic.twitter.com/QXuzKFTuQF
Kelly dared U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to come after him. She hilariously obliged.
Posters have some final thoughts and observations about the FAFO pic.
There ya go libs, your next recruitment poster.— Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) January 23, 2026
If TDS had a symptom chart— The Cranky American (@CrankyAmerican) January 23, 2026
I thought it was a photo of what happens first cousins marry— D Jarvish 1 (@1Jarvish5546) January 23, 2026
@Oreo called and said you missed a great opportunity.— Saul Okayishman (@SaulOkayishman) January 23, 2026
Ugly inside and out ! They better stay in jail !!— rochelle phillips (@rochwildflower) January 23, 2026
I saw more people in the video— LusciousMuffins (@LuciousMuffins) January 23, 2026
And I need to see them inside a prison
Before I am impressed
It’s not FO yet.— Howard Sklar (@HowardMSklar) January 23, 2026
It’s just the start. They have a long way to go. They have to deal with a Minnesota judge and a Minnesota jury.
When they get stiff sentences…*that* will be FO.
Let’s not count our chickens.
We’re still a little shocked the DOJ moved so fast to arrest the three church-crashing activists. We agree that the FO will be complete if all three are convicted and sentenced. Hopefully, we’ll soon see a group photo of the trio in prison orange.
Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member