Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage of FAFO

Three of the perpetrators of Sunday’s activist attack on a St. Paul, Minnesota church are now in federal custody. Mugshot photos of Chauntyll Louisa Allen, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and William Kelly have now been made public. The combined snapshots of the trio are FAFO in photographic form.

Have a look. (READ)

If FAFO was a picture: pic.twitter.com/xBOLiK78Qe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026

FAFO to the max — Ryan Townsley (@RyanTownslay) January 23, 2026

Quite the lookers 😆 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2026

Needs to be more, but this is a fantastic start! 😁 — Proud TXn Deplorable 2.0 (@AmyDeplorableTX) January 23, 2026

It does feel like the trio should be a quartet.

Of course, activist podcaster Don Lemon is missing because a judge rejected the DOJ’s criminal charges against him.

Add in Don Lemon 💯 — Patriot Forge USA 🇺🇸 (@PatriotForgeUSA) January 23, 2026

One more to complete the picture, and that’s Don Lemon. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) January 23, 2026

There's a fourth one being protected by our corrupt judicial system. — Inclement Death (@InclementDeath) January 23, 2026

3 down …. — LD 🇺🇸 Truth Serves Life (@SightseerNW) January 23, 2026

The DOJ is weighing its options to make it four.

Commenters are glad to see that profanity-hurling William Kelly could soon face justice.

Rasputin there has some issues — Basil Rathbone (@BasilRathb62910) January 23, 2026

I’ve been waiting a couple weeks for this! This guy is a total fraud. He lives with his elderly parents in NC. He flies all over the country as a paid agitator. pic.twitter.com/qEr1leEQ82 — Ross (@roscoempls) January 23, 2026

You should spend some of that money on braces. — Angry DockDog (@AngryDockDog) January 23, 2026

Them: "Sir, look at the camera."



Him: "I'm giving it all I got." pic.twitter.com/QXuzKFTuQF — Combat Action Dad (@CombatActionDad) January 23, 2026

Kelly dared U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to come after him. She hilariously obliged.

Posters have some final thoughts and observations about the FAFO pic.

There ya go libs, your next recruitment poster. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) January 23, 2026

If TDS had a symptom chart — The Cranky American (@CrankyAmerican) January 23, 2026

I thought it was a photo of what happens first cousins marry — D Jarvish 1 (@1Jarvish5546) January 23, 2026

@Oreo called and said you missed a great opportunity. — Saul Okayishman (@SaulOkayishman) January 23, 2026

Ugly inside and out ! They better stay in jail !! — rochelle phillips (@rochwildflower) January 23, 2026

I saw more people in the video

And I need to see them inside a prison

Before I am impressed — LusciousMuffins (@LuciousMuffins) January 23, 2026

It’s not FO yet.



It’s just the start. They have a long way to go. They have to deal with a Minnesota judge and a Minnesota jury.



When they get stiff sentences…*that* will be FO.



Let’s not count our chickens. — Howard Sklar (@HowardMSklar) January 23, 2026

We’re still a little shocked the DOJ moved so fast to arrest the three church-crashing activists. We agree that the FO will be complete if all three are convicted and sentenced. Hopefully, we’ll soon see a group photo of the trio in prison orange.

