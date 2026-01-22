Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of...
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ Charges ... For Now

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on January 22, 2026
Don Lemon Show

Thankfully, the masterminds of the church invasion protest in Minnesota on Sunday have been arrested. Unfortunately, one of the main cheerleaders is not facing consequences ... yet.

Some news agencies are reporting Pam Bondi plans to continue to look for paths to arrest Don Lemon. GOOD!

This is false. The law being used to arrest the protestors is 18 U.S. Code § 248. Here is the text of that code:

(a)Prohibited Activities.—Whoever—
(1)
by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person because that person is or has been, or in order to intimidate such person or any other person or any class of persons from, obtaining or providing reproductive health services;
(2)
by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship; or
(3)
intentionally damages or destroys the property of a facility, or attempts to do so, because such facility provides reproductive health services, or intentionally damages or destroys the property of a place of religious worship,
shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsection (b) and the civil remedies provided in subsection (c), except that a parent or legal guardian of a minor shall not be subject to any penalties or civil remedies under this section for such activities insofar as they are directed exclusively at that minor.

One look at part 2 of the code makes it very clear it's a federal crime to interfere with church services. That is what they did.

Hopefully, AG Bondi will continue to pursue arresting Lemon. He needs to face consequences for participating with these awful people.

That sounds like a major conflict of interest, particularly since Ellison appeared on a podcast WITH Lemon defending him. Oop!

The judge needs to recuse himself. There is clearly an appearance of a conflict of interest.

