CNN's Erin Burnett Happy to Take (Now Arrested) Church Service Attack Organizer's Word for It

Are we going to see some accountability for the leaders of the mob who stormed a Minneapolis church service and frightened and intimidated the congregation last weekend? That seems to be happening.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced two arrests:

Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota.



So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.



We will share more updates as they… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody.



More to come.



WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP 🙏🏻 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

Is Don Lemon sweating a little bit right now?

Meanwhile, one of the people who has now been arrested was interviewed on CNN, and Erin Burnett did the "journalism" thing again.

First of all, notice that CNN's chyron says Armstrong was the "organizer of the anti-ICE church protest." No, they stormed into a church, tried to intimidate the congregation and disrupted the service.

Armstrong told Burnett the group just "sat down and participated in the service." Anybody who has seen the videos knows that's BS, but it was good enough for the CNN host:

🚨 CNN just interviewed the lunatic who organized the church storming with Don Lemon.



She claims "we did not rush into the church. We sat down and participated in the service."



Erin Burnett: "I'm not going to dispute that." pic.twitter.com/q79mX6PipW — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) January 22, 2026

Hey, if a Trump supporter made a claim that ridiculous Burnett would have let it slide, right? RIGHT!?

Woman who led the storming of a church in MN claims they were just part of the service and didn’t disrupt anything.



CNN’s Erin Burnett: “Obviously, I’m not going to dispute your saying what happened. I obviously wasn’t in the room.”



Astonishing.



pic.twitter.com/UlzC57wqWX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2026

Erin Burnett won’t dispute that? She must not have watched the same videos that millions of us have watched. There was NO service participation. They yelled and screamed at the parishioners and totally disrupted the service. — Terri (@River_City) January 22, 2026

Before you know it the lib media will be claiming those videos are "cheap fakes."

