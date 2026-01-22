Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, N...
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota

CNN's Erin Burnett Happy to Take (Now Arrested) Church Service Attack Organizer's Word for It

Doug P. | 11:21 AM on January 22, 2026
Journalism meme

Are we going to see some accountability for the leaders of the mob who stormed a Minneapolis church service and frightened and intimidated the congregation last weekend? That seems to be happening.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced two arrests:

Is Don Lemon sweating a little bit right now

Meanwhile, one of the people who has now been arrested was interviewed on CNN, and Erin Burnett did the "journalism" thing again. 

First of all, notice that CNN's chyron says Armstrong was the "organizer of the anti-ICE church protest." No, they stormed into a church, tried to intimidate the congregation and disrupted the service. 

Armstrong told Burnett the group just "sat down and participated in the service." Anybody who has seen the videos knows that's BS, but it was good enough for the CNN host: 

Hey, if a Trump supporter made a claim that ridiculous Burnett would have let it slide, right? RIGHT!?

Before you know it the lib media will be claiming those videos are "cheap fakes."

