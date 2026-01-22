Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe to Illegal Aliens

Just when you thought NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo was making progress, he suffers an embarrassing relapse back into his CNN-era stupidity. On Wednesday, he lashed out at Republican commentator Scott Jennings and his recent back-and-forth with Cameron Kasky on CNN’s NewsNight. Jennings took Kasky to task for trying to control his use of the phrase ‘illegal aliens.’ In Cuomo’s online video, he insists that illegal aliens should be called ‘undocumented’ and if Jennings doesn’t comply, he shouldn't be surprised if he gets beaten up for it.

"If somebody beats your a*s because you're being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country that's causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people want to hurt one another!"

"As the expression goes, FAFO."

"BE CAREFUL. If you want to be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there."

"What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy? Because you're talking to this kid who happens to be right, calling people illegals!"

"'They're called illegal aliens in the law.' And you know what? A long time ago, Republicans and Democrats switched to undocumented. Why? Because it seemed inhuman. That's why."

"What are you gonna do? What are you? You're a tough guy now, huh? I thought you were just supposed to be the simpering but, you know, open to conversation Trump defender."

"You want to see how somebody can make you stop saying illegal? And then what are you gonna do? Sue? Tough guy. How are you gonna enforce that?"

"You're not a tough guy, okay? You're a guy with slick-to-the-side hair, a slick tongue, and everybody knows what you're doing. Don't be a tough guy. Not you."