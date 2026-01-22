Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe to Illegal Aliens

Just when you thought NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo was making progress, he suffers an embarrassing relapse back into his CNN-era stupidity. On Wednesday, he lashed out at Republican commentator Scott Jennings and his recent back-and-forth with Cameron Kasky on CNN’s NewsNight. Jennings took Kasky to task for trying to control his use of the phrase ‘illegal aliens.’ In Cuomo’s online video, he insists that illegal aliens should be called ‘undocumented’ and if Jennings doesn’t comply, he shouldn't be surprised if he gets beaten up for it.
Chris Cuomo is facing massive backlash for suggesting Scott Jennings will get his "a*s BEAT" for calling illegal aliens "illegal"
Wow. This guy is UNHINGED.
"If somebody beats your a*s because you're being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country that's causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people want to hurt one another!"
"As the expression goes, FAFO."
"BE CAREFUL. If you want to be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there."
"What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy? Because you're talking to this kid who happens to be right, calling people illegals!"
"'They're called illegal aliens in the law.' And you know what? A long time ago, Republicans and Democrats switched to undocumented. Why? Because it seemed inhuman. That's why."
"What are you gonna do? What are you? You're a tough guy now, huh? I thought you were just supposed to be the simpering but, you know, open to conversation Trump defender."
"You want to see how somebody can make you stop saying illegal? And then what are you gonna do? Sue? Tough guy. How are you gonna enforce that?"
"You're not a tough guy, okay? You're a guy with slick-to-the-side hair, a slick tongue, and everybody knows what you're doing. Don't be a tough guy. Not you."@ScottJenningsKY is likely trembling in fear.
🚨 BREAKING: Chris Cuomo is facing massive backlash for suggesting Scott Jennings will get his "a*s BEAT" for calling illegal aliens "illegal"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026
Wow. This guy is UNHINGED.
"If somebody beats your a*s because you're being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country… pic.twitter.com/xlzwtsASUA
“Illegal Alien” is the legal, proper and appropriate term for those who enter or remain in this country ILLEGALLY, you complete hypocrite, fake fool!— MaxTruth009 (@MaxTruth009) January 22, 2026
Illegal Aliens and Criminal Aliens ARE the correct terms.— Scooby Dubious (@ztc212) January 22, 2026
Jennings and posters are not going to stop calling illegal aliens what they truly are to spare Cuomo’s feelings.
Twitchy favorite, MAZE, has receipts showing Cuomo’s claim of ‘undocumented’ enlightenment is bunk. (WATCH)
When was this decision made to no longer use the word "illegal", was it after you were fired from CNN? https://t.co/Kyx1ii1KGN pic.twitter.com/JN2ZDZyIiO— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 21, 2026
Chris is desperate for any kind of relevance. What a deranged, unhinged post.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026
Very strange. Maybe roid rage.— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 21, 2026
From ‘undocumented’ steroids, we presume.
Cuomo’s nagging has made commenters more eager to say ‘illegal aliens’ in their daily conversations.
Now that I know Fredo hates the term illegal alien I'm gonna make sure I use it as much as possible.— Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 22, 2026
Cry more Chris, Illegal Aliens are being deported regardless of your tough guy talk. AMERICA FIRST.— Datos Drive (@DatosDrive) January 22, 2026
Little whining pariah just needs blue hair and nose ring...— Glen Seamon (@GlenSeamon) January 22, 2026
You know I thought for awhile there he had come to his senses. Wrong!— Patriot (@_Patriot1776Q_) January 22, 2026
Me too!! Then he got “emotional” and the real him came back out. It’s the lefties and their emotions they can’t kept in check— Kmax (@kmacks33) January 22, 2026
His relapse is unfortunate.
Maybe Cuomo was feeling jealous of all the attention his former CNN buds have gotten recently.
It’s been quite a run for ex-CNN anchors the last week or so https://t.co/HQtrspRxqW pic.twitter.com/WDM0thnLa7— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2026
Looks like they’re getting the band back together— Jim Devine (@TheTubby2024) January 22, 2026
These irrelevant ex-CNN anchors are all desperate to try to get back in the public eye.— griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 22, 2026
My heart delights in seeing ex CNN anchors fading into irrelevance and obscurity- more please!!— TheInfidel (@InfidelJustan) January 22, 2026
It’s amazing to think that Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Jim Acosta were once considered among CNN’s biggest stars. Now they’re hustling for scraps of relevancy and coming up empty. You love to see it.
