Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump...
VIP
VA Dems Introduce Bill Mandating Inclusion of Every Marginalized Group in History Curricul...
'ICE Out': Minneapolis Kennel Employee Leaves Nasty Note on Border Patrol K-9's Feed...
Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Catches Nick Sortor in a Fib (Not Really)
Sen. Mark Kelly Says He’s Seriously Considering 2028 Run
Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota
Drew Holden Takes Apart the Media's Coverage of Baby Being Tear-Gassed by ICE
Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your...
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex...
Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE...
Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrass...
VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Non...

Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe to Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:19 AM on January 22, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Just when you thought NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo was making progress, he suffers an embarrassing relapse back into his CNN-era stupidity. On Wednesday, he lashed out at Republican commentator Scott Jennings and his recent back-and-forth with Cameron Kasky on CNN’s NewsNight. Jennings took Kasky to task for trying to control his use of the phrase ‘illegal aliens.’ In Cuomo’s online video, he insists that illegal aliens should be called ‘undocumented’ and if Jennings doesn’t comply, he shouldn't be surprised if he gets beaten up for it.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Chris Cuomo is facing massive backlash for suggesting Scott Jennings will get his "a*s BEAT" for calling illegal aliens "illegal"

Wow. This guy is UNHINGED.

"If somebody beats your a*s because you're being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country that's causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people want to hurt one another!"

"As the expression goes, FAFO."

"BE CAREFUL. If you want to be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there."

"What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy? Because you're talking to this kid who happens to be right, calling people illegals!"

"'They're called illegal aliens in the law.' And you know what? A long time ago, Republicans and Democrats switched to undocumented. Why? Because it seemed inhuman. That's why."

"What are you gonna do? What are you? You're a tough guy now, huh? I thought you were just supposed to be the simpering but, you know, open to conversation Trump defender."

"You want to see how somebody can make you stop saying illegal? And then what are you gonna do? Sue? Tough guy. How are you gonna enforce that?"

"You're not a tough guy, okay? You're a guy with slick-to-the-side hair, a slick tongue, and everybody knows what you're doing. Don't be a tough guy. Not you."

@ScottJenningsKY is likely trembling in fear.

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump Sex Ring Comment
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here’s Cuomo’s cringey rant. (WATCH)

Jennings and posters are not going to stop calling illegal aliens what they truly are to spare Cuomo’s feelings.

Twitchy favorite, MAZE, has receipts showing Cuomo’s claim of ‘undocumented’ enlightenment is bunk. (WATCH)

Advertisement

From ‘undocumented’ steroids, we presume.

Cuomo’s nagging has made commenters more eager to say ‘illegal aliens’ in their daily conversations.

His relapse is unfortunate.

Maybe Cuomo was feeling jealous of all the attention his former CNN buds have gotten recently.

Advertisement

It’s amazing to think that Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Jim Acosta were once considered among CNN’s biggest stars. Now they’re hustling for scraps of relevancy and coming up empty. You love to see it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CNN DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JIM ACOSTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump Sex Ring Comment
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas
Brett T.
Drew Holden Takes Apart the Media's Coverage of Baby Being Tear-Gassed by ICE
Brett T.
Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Catches Nick Sortor in a Fib (Not Really)
Brett T.
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota
Brett T.
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex Soros
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump Sex Ring Comment Warren Squire
Advertisement