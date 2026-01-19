Western Lensman Reminds Us CNN Once Expected Viewers to Trust These 2 Super Objective 'Journalists'

There are many people working in media who think they come across as objective and unbiased journalists but make it obvious every day that's just not true. However, after they leave whatever outlet they were with, they can really let their "journalism" flag fly (by starting Substacks, YouTube channels, etc) and proving what lib hacks they were all along.

As @WesternLensman pointed out on X, not all that long ago, CNN employed these two "journalists" and presented them as trustworthy reporters and it's still laughable:

Not so long ago, these were two “journalists” that CNN expected you to trust.



Wild. pic.twitter.com/jDwbDSpkDF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 19, 2026

This was the real Acosta and Lemon the whole time:

Jim Acosta: “[JD Vance is] the future of MAGA. It is a — a — it is a fascist, authoritarian, white nationalist MAGA.”



Jennifer Welch: “It’s worse than Trump.”



Acosta: “It is worse than Trump.”



Welch: “He’s worse.”



Acosta: “It’s Trump with staying power. You know, Trump, the… pic.twitter.com/98MP2bwrUN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

BREAKING - Anti ICE agitators, led by failed CNN host Don Lemon, stormed a Minneapolis church this morning, halting services and holding members hostage because they believed the pastor was ICE affiliated.



“The whole point of it is to disrupt and make people uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/ddwPwpwV5E — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 18, 2026

Acosta's now a former reporter version of the anti-Trump screaming woman meme, and Lemon might be about to find out that being made feel uncomfortable isn't as much fun when the DOJ is doing it to HIM.

But fortunately for CNN they still have some other remaining "journalists" who are about as objective as Acosta and Lemon:

CNN is still staffed by tons of “journalists” just like them. https://t.co/IQ5kosjpbs — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 19, 2026

Unfortunately, the majority of the "Journalists" that remain at CNN are just as bad. — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) January 19, 2026

CNN is at its most entertaining when Scott Jennings is calling out those very same "journalists."

