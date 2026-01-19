HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd...
Western Lensman Reminds Us CNN Once Expected Viewers to Trust These 2 Super Objective 'Journalists'

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on January 19, 2026
Journalism meme

There are many people working in media who think they come across as objective and unbiased journalists but make it obvious every day that's just not true. However, after they leave whatever outlet they were with, they can really let their "journalism" flag fly (by starting Substacks, YouTube channels, etc) and proving what lib hacks they were all along.

As @WesternLensman pointed out on X, not all that long ago, CNN employed these two "journalists" and presented them as trustworthy reporters and it's still laughable:

This was the real Acosta and Lemon the whole time:

Acosta's now a former reporter version of the anti-Trump screaming woman meme, and Lemon might be about to find out that being made feel uncomfortable isn't as much fun when the DOJ is doing it to HIM. 

But fortunately for CNN they still have some other remaining "journalists" who are about as objective as Acosta and Lemon: 

CNN is at its most entertaining when Scott Jennings is calling out those very same "journalists."

