Word Warrior: Scott Jennings Scoffs at Cameron Kasky’s Language Limiting Edict on Saying ‘Illegal Aliens’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:22 AM on January 20, 2026
Twitchy

CNN brought 25-year-old Democrat Cameron Kasky to take on Republican commentator Scott Jennings on Monday’s NewsNight, and it went just how you would expect. The cocky Kasky commanded Jennings to stop calling illegal aliens, well, ‘illegal aliens.’ Jennings scoffed at Kasky, thinking he had the power to choose the words that others use.

Here it is. (WATCH)

CNN must be hurting for panel guests if this is who they’re having square off against Jennings.

Posters say that young Democrats like Kasky have no idea how the real world works.

If you don’t want to be arrested, stop getting between ICE and illegal aliens. It’s really that simple.

Commenters say Democrats want to make dissent and debate impossible by limiting the words their opponents can use.

Democrats despise diversity of thought.

Posters say the back and forth between Kasky and Jennings hints at a larger story.

Jennings has really turned the decisive dispatching of Democrats on CNN shows into an art. Even an illegal alien would agree.

