Word Warrior: Scott Jennings Scoffs at Cameron Kasky’s Language Limiting Edict on Saying ‘Illegal Aliens’

CNN brought 25-year-old Democrat Cameron Kasky to take on Republican commentator Scott Jennings on Monday’s NewsNight, and it went just how you would expect. The cocky Kasky commanded Jennings to stop calling illegal aliens, well, ‘illegal aliens.’ Jennings scoffed at Kasky, thinking he had the power to choose the words that others use.

“How are you going to enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?”



That’s the thing about the left - deep down, they believe they should decide who gets to speak and what everyone can and cannot say.



F**k. That. pic.twitter.com/n3z6HbPXfD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 20, 2026

“I’ve never met you…brother.” 😂 Good pause before calling him something else. — James Grayson (@james_graysontx) January 20, 2026

Temu Harry Sisson 😂 telling you what to say while he thinks he is scoring points. Priceless. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 20, 2026

CNN must be hurting for panel guests if this is who they’re having square off against Jennings.

Posters say that young Democrats like Kasky have no idea how the real world works.

The brainwashed democrat youth are so delusional they actually think they are the victims & law enforcement are the perpetrators for enforcing the law that the people voted for… And they’re clearly dumb af! — Cam McKinnon (@CamMckinnon) January 20, 2026

the only LEGAL people being arrested are those who OBSTRUCT ICE in doing their duty



they are NOT arresting citizens for deportation — WordsAreArt (@HappyBDyAmerica) January 20, 2026

If you don’t want to be arrested, stop getting between ICE and illegal aliens. It’s really that simple.

Commenters say Democrats want to make dissent and debate impossible by limiting the words their opponents can use.

The left believe in spells.



They think that if they twist words enough and say them in the right order, they can change reality. — Mike SoRelle🇺🇸 (@MikeSoRelle) January 20, 2026

It's more than that - they believe they can decide what you are allowed to think, - what everyone can and cannot think. — Act.Forward🇺🇸Christian. Wife. Mom. Pediatrician. (@Act_Forward) January 20, 2026

«You are free to say what I want you to say.» or something along those lines. — Nicholas Vikør Green (@nickvgreen) January 20, 2026

The left playbook - everybody should look different but think and speak similar things. — Arvind ਥਾਪਰ (@athapar15) January 20, 2026

Democrats despise diversity of thought.

Posters say the back and forth between Kasky and Jennings hints at a larger story.

Everything wrong with the left in 30 seconds is right there. — The Rare Type Podcast (@theraretypeusa) January 20, 2026

Wrong, there is so much more that is wrong with the left.



Invading churches and terrorizing children is another, for example. — Austin Jacobson (@JacobsonAu77176) January 20, 2026

A summation of political discourse in 2026. pic.twitter.com/27kblvHPog — SlavTrapgod (@PUNISHEDSTG) January 20, 2026

Put it in the Louvre! — JordanBell54 (@JordanBell54) January 20, 2026

Jennings has really turned the decisive dispatching of Democrats on CNN shows into an art. Even an illegal alien would agree.

