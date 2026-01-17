Jim Acosta Helps Dems Make the Pivot to 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' (Plus: Get the TDS Straitjacket!)

We're a couple short years away from exiting the TDS years and entering the age of VDS -- Vance Derangement Syndrome. Apparently the disease can't be eradicated but merely transferred to a different carrier.

When it comes to the field of "journalism" (and we used the term loosely), much of the Trump Derangement Syndrome era will be remembered as starting and finishing with the plaintive wail of one so-called reporter: Jim Acosta.

He's no longer with CNN, but the former White House Chief Resistance Reporter for that cable net has a podcast that serves as a therapy session for people who still get night terrors because of Orange Man Bad.

Trump has cleaned up crime in Washington, DC, but according to Acosta it's a dystopian hellhole because of you know who. However, the upside is the restaurants that are apparently segregated so MAGA and TDS don't usually have to dine under the same roof:

Jim Acosta on what it’s like to live in Washington D.C. under a second Trump term...



“Oh, Jesus Christ, it is — it’s my worst nightmare. I thought we were rid of this clown four years ago. But no, they’ve come back with a vengeance. Fortunately, the DC restaurant scene is set up… pic.twitter.com/Gm9U6FamA3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

"Fortunately, the DC restaurant scene is set up where, you know, the, the MAGA people have their restaurants and their places they like to go, and they’re not the places I like to go."

But never forget that the Republicans are the intolerant ones!

Yes, this is the same journo who not long ago wanted everybody to believe he was as unbiased and objective as a reporter could get, and CNN actually presented him that way.

I absolutely love that Jim Acosta is finally just letting this all out and proving what his biggest critics always thought about him. His former colleagues should be embarrassed for themselves. https://t.co/sKYyL3tMvk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2026

If only many journos were capable of embarrassment.

Now we get to the pivot from TDS to VDS:

Jim Acosta: “[JD Vance is] the future of MAGA. It is a — a — it is a fascist, authoritarian, white nationalist MAGA.”



Jennifer Welch: “It’s worse than Trump.”



Acosta: “It is worse than Trump.”



Welch: “He’s worse.”



Acosta: “It’s Trump with staying power. You know, Trump, the… pic.twitter.com/98MP2bwrUN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

"Trump with staying power." Awesome! It could be a long next decade, and Acosta might want to consider moving to Ireland with Rosie O'Donnell (though even that hasn't made her TDS go into remission).

The real story here is that @CNN treated this unhinged leftwing moron as a serious and unbiased “news” anchor.



His and @JohnJHarwood’s careers as “neutral” news men is an indictment of the entire industry.



That’s why trust in media is lower than dog shit. https://t.co/ug8iZ5BtSz — RBe (@RBPundit) January 16, 2026

We have a new Hitler!!! https://t.co/obnPk6K65E — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 16, 2026

Let's face it, no matter who the Republican nominee is in 2028, that person will be the NEW new Hitler, except even worse.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

