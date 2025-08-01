Kamala Harris Releases Bizarre Whispering TikTok Video for New Book Launch No One Clamored For

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced the release of her new cash grab, er, book titled ‘107 Days’ on Thursday. It was done with an insufferable TikTok video. She also released a second video that’s pretty bizarre in its own right.

See if you can figure out what’s going on here. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris just posted this on TikTok pic.twitter.com/no9Rae2OYj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2025

Watching grown adults who aim to be our leaders copy trends popular with middle school girls is extremely cringe. What happened to the days when they were the ones setting the example? How do they expect to lead when all they do is follow? — The Hypocrisy Corner (@HypocrisyBureau) July 31, 2025

The word Cringe isn’t enough to describe whatever this is. — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) July 31, 2025

We have no idea what she’s trying to get across in the video.

Commenters lament how hard it is for Harris to just act like a normal person. Has she learned nothing after her trouncing by President Donald Trump?

It genuinely hurts how bad she is at just being a normal person.



It’s so forced and so fake, it’s literally the opposite of Trump.



Kind of insane she was ever the nominee. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 31, 2025

How many takes for this, if you had to guess? Setting the over/under at 20 — Jon Niconchuk (@JonNiconchuk) July 31, 2025

Forced and fake…most of the party! — SailorB (@skipper1184) July 31, 2025

This is why the left is called the Theater Kids. Everything is a performance. — Science Nerd (@ScienceNerd2025) July 31, 2025

Eric Swalwell, Cory Booker, Hakeem Jeffries, and several other Democrats also engage in this same type of weird, staged videos.

Posters want Harris to know that no one thinks she’s drinking margaritas. Her poison of choice comes in a cube.

No one thinks she’s drinking margaritas. We know it’s wine by the box. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) July 31, 2025

Eating cannabis gummies and drinking white wine. — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) July 31, 2025

When wine moms think they’re cool — Scott🇺🇸🍊🩸🏴‍☠️$RUM (@ScottNoComply) July 31, 2025

Whine with a box of wine.

Commenters say people weren’t talking about Harris; most were trying to permanently deport her from their memories.

I love how she thinks that people are still talking about her and wondering what she's been doing! — Chicken-mala Harris (@Candyisdan75111) July 31, 2025

Her book is going to flop harder than Biden’s. — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) July 31, 2025

Publisher already cut her the check. She doesn't actually care how many she sells. — BearBearBear (@ShareBear1776) July 31, 2025

The book is a payoff scheme. Harris gets a ton of cash for a book that will lose the publisher money. But it’s an excuse to get her on TV and in other media. This allows her team to better gauge public interest in a possible presidential run in 2028. We’re betting that interest is simply not there.

