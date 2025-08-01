Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses...
Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million...
VIP
Pilates Instructor Threatens American Eagle Team With ‘Toughest Workout of Their Lives’
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with...
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do...
VIP
When It Comes to Cutting Medicaid, Democrats Only Have Themselves to Blame
Illegal Aliens Among the Forty-Eight Child Predators Nabbed in Florida Sting Operation
American Eagle Lauded for Not Apologizing or Pulling Ad
VIP
Colorado Attorney General Goes After Deputy Sheriff Who Alerted ICE to Woman Who...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s...
Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide...
Randi Weingarten Says Without NPR We’ll Descend Into a Police State
Marc Lamont Hill: Ya Know, Those Sydney Sweeney Ads Push the Idea Non-Whites...
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump's Political Theatrics in LA Have Blown Up in His...

Kamala Harris Releases Bizarre Whispering TikTok Video for New Book Launch No One Clamored For

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on August 01, 2025
Twitter

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced the release of her new cash grab, er, book titled ‘107 Days’ on Thursday. It was done with an insufferable TikTok video. She also released a second video that’s pretty bizarre in its own right. 

Advertisement

See if you can figure out what’s going on here. (WATCH)

We have no idea what she’s trying to get across in the video.

Commenters lament how hard it is for Harris to just act like a normal person. Has she learned nothing after her trouncing by President Donald Trump?

Eric Swalwell, Cory Booker, Hakeem Jeffries, and several other Democrats also engage in this same type of weird, staged videos.

Posters want Harris to know that no one thinks she’s drinking margaritas. Her poison of choice comes in a cube.

Recommended

Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses and Memes
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Whine with a box of wine.

Commenters say people weren’t talking about Harris; most were trying to permanently deport her from their memories.

The book is a payoff scheme. Harris gets a ton of cash for a book that will lose the publisher money. But it’s an excuse to get her on TV and in other media. This allows her team to better gauge public interest in a possible presidential run in 2028. We’re betting that interest is simply not there.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses and Memes
Warren Squire
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with the Truth
Warren Squire
Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million Donor-Funded WH Ballroom
Warren Squire
Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show
Doug P.
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do the Opposite
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses and Memes Warren Squire
Advertisement