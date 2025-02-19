Donald the Disrupter: MAGA Loves That Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Nicknamed Trump ‘Captain Chaos’

The Democrat Party is really bad at creating nicknames. Well, maybe it’s just Hakeem Jeffries. The House Minority Leader recently released a video in which he labeled President Donald Trump ‘Captain Chaos.’ Normally, that might be a bad thing to call a president. But, Trump was elected specifically to disrupt Washington, D.C. People voted for him because he is Captain Chaos.

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s a very animated Jefferies debuting Trump’s nickname. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries unveils his nickname for Donald Trump.



[drumroll]



"Captain Chaos" pic.twitter.com/sLIKb9bgLH — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 19, 2025

Captain chaos 😭 it’s over for the Dems. — edward (@onBrandVibes) February 19, 2025

As expected, Trump supporters like the nickname because it perfectly encapsulates the president they voted for. Here’s a sampling.

Sounds cool, actually 🤣 — Jess🇺🇸🦅 (@jessthemess56) February 19, 2025

I think it’s quite cool tbh . Doesn’t have the sting or negative vibe — Westcoast Desi (@jivanadi) February 19, 2025

why are they so bad at this — Kian (@interPARASect24) February 19, 2025

Because they either don’t know why President Trump was elected or they can’t accept why he was elected.

Commenters were turned off by Jefferies’ bizarre, animated hand movements. Gavin Newsom called, he wants his hand gestures back.

What's with all the bizarre pointing? And gesturing?



This dead-eyed creep is so fake and phony.https://t.co/6VMtDRp1kI — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) February 19, 2025

It's like he's conducting an orchestra with his hands as he's speaking. — Ben (@NintendoSega54) February 19, 2025

dude thinks hes obama — so fi (@sofi11080672) February 19, 2025

Temu Obama I swear — J (@Jjmid17) February 19, 2025

We like to call him Off-Brand Obama or Dollar Store Obama.

Many posters couldn’t help noticing that the video resembled the style of a famous comedy from a few years back.

😭😭😭 Why is this filmed like we’re watching The Office — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) February 19, 2025

Michael Scott running the most important Democratic consulting firm — DintMentalFloss (@DintMentalFloss) February 19, 2025

The Democrat Party needs a masculine leader but they keep elevating soft men like Jeffries, Tim Walz, Ken Martin, and David Hogg. If people are calling you a nerd you're losing.

this dude is a bigger nerd than mayor pete — beth (@bethbourdon) February 19, 2025

Don't disrespect my man Carlton like that — Robert Meat (@BobbyBeefing) February 19, 2025

Advertisement

Some commenters are wondering why Nancy Pelosi chose Jefferies as her successor.

Omg, after seeing clip after clip from this guy, it makes me wonder how in the hell did he ever get the nod for taking over for Pelosi! — PorcupinePete (@PetePorcupine) February 19, 2025

Seeing it on mute his chriasma just jumps off the screen. — Mister Joe Chay (@mrjosephchay) February 19, 2025

There is currently nothing appealing about the Democrat party. They seriously think that nicknames are going to hurt Trump. Nicknames are Trump’s specialty. It’s going to be a long four years for the Dems if this is the best they’ve got.