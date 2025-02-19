Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters...
Donald the Disrupter: MAGA Loves That Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Nicknamed Trump ‘Captain Chaos’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:37 AM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrat Party is really bad at creating nicknames. Well, maybe it’s just Hakeem Jeffries. The House Minority Leader recently released a video in which he labeled President Donald Trump ‘Captain Chaos.’ Normally, that might be a bad thing to call a president. But, Trump was elected specifically to disrupt Washington, D.C. People voted for him because he is Captain Chaos.

Anyway, here’s a very animated Jefferies debuting Trump’s nickname. (WATCH)

As expected, Trump supporters like the nickname because it perfectly encapsulates the president they voted for. Here’s a sampling.

Because they either don’t know why President Trump was elected or they can’t accept why he was elected.

Commenters were turned off by Jefferies’ bizarre, animated hand movements. Gavin Newsom called, he wants his hand gestures back.

We like to call him Off-Brand Obama or Dollar Store Obama.

Many posters couldn’t help noticing that the video resembled the style of a famous comedy from a few years back.

The Democrat Party needs a masculine leader but they keep elevating soft men like Jeffries, Tim Walz, Ken Martin, and David Hogg. If people are calling you a nerd you're losing.

Some commenters are wondering why Nancy Pelosi chose Jefferies as her successor.

There is currently nothing appealing about the Democrat party. They seriously think that nicknames are going to hurt Trump. Nicknames are Trump’s specialty. It’s going to be a long four years for the Dems if this is the best they’ve got.

