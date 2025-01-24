Gesture Jester: Gavin Newsom Impersonator Hilariously Has Us Seeing Double

Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:15 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

If any politician deserves to be parodied it’s California Governor Gavin Newsom. He has a very distinctive way of speaking which involves using his entire body, plus what can best be described as his own personal sign language. So, we couldn’t stop laughing when we happened upon this Newsom impersonator’s video on X.

It’s comedy gold. (WATCH)

It seems everyone’s got a favorite part of the video. Check these out.

Yes, his impersonation was hysterically on point.

Posters have noticed the real Newsom isn’t the only California Democrat politician who speaks with exaggerated gestures.

Since the wildfires started filling the national news, we’ve noticed an uptick of Newsom parodies. We’ve shared this one before, but it’s too good not to revisit. (WATCH)

Gavin’s a hustler in real life, but he’s doing The Hustle in this one. (WATCH)

Yes, the impersonator would be a better leader than Gavin Newsom, but that’s true of just about anyone at this point.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT FUNNY GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR PARODY

