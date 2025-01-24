Gesture Jester: Gavin Newsom Impersonator Hilariously Has Us Seeing Double

If any politician deserves to be parodied it’s California Governor Gavin Newsom. He has a very distinctive way of speaking which involves using his entire body, plus what can best be described as his own personal sign language. So, we couldn’t stop laughing when we happened upon this Newsom impersonator’s video on X.
It’s comedy gold. (WATCH)
Omg.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2025
He NAILED the Gavin Newsom impression.pic.twitter.com/53lNYqQrOR
It seems everyone’s got a favorite part of the video. Check these out.
I speak with fire no pun intended 🤣🤣🤣— Phil (@greekgodfit) January 24, 2025
That scope had some solid technique to it. Nice.— Thanos' Edits (@editsbythanos) January 24, 2025
So distracting you forget to listen to anything he’s saying 😂— Proper MIDDLEMAN (@ProperMIDDLEMAN) January 24, 2025
The smoke and the face slapping 😂— Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) January 24, 2025
The little face slap was awesome!— Alan Billman (@alanbillman) January 24, 2025
TOTALLY NAILED IT!! 🤣🤣🤣 💯🚀🎯🔥🔥🔥🔥— time2bsharp (@time2bsharp) January 24, 2025
Yes, his impersonation was hysterically on point.
Posters have noticed the real Newsom isn’t the only California Democrat politician who speaks with exaggerated gestures.
Just watch all the “up and coming “ california leftists in power speak . They all speak like this with their body language and hands . Kamala did it , Gavin does it , they all do pretty much just shows their being coached by someone behind the scenes— khan Artist (@ShortTimeerr) January 24, 2025
Recommended
Since the wildfires started filling the national news, we’ve noticed an uptick of Newsom parodies. We’ve shared this one before, but it’s too good not to revisit. (WATCH)
January 24, 2025
Gavin’s a hustler in real life, but he’s doing The Hustle in this one. (WATCH)
Doin’ the hustle. pic.twitter.com/6Bsz8ciYNi— Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) January 24, 2025
I bet that actor could run Cali better than Newscum!— The Wrath of Dom (@Wrath_of_Dom) January 24, 2025
Yes, the impersonator would be a better leader than Gavin Newsom, but that’s true of just about anyone at this point.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member