WOW! Kamala Spokesman's Reaction to Question About Harris-Biden 'Tensions' Proves Things Are REEEALLY Bad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Gosh, those internals must not look great, especially since we're seeing more and more stories about tensions between Team Kamala and Joe Biden. The last thing a vapid imbecile like Kamala Harris needs right now is people who may still like and support Biden knowing HE thinks she's a vapid imbecile as well. Oh sure, they tried to pretend he stepped down because it was the patriotic thing to do but nobody buys that.

If we know Joe and Jill Biden, he's pissed about it and watching her cackle and screw things up just makes things worse.

And speaking of making things worse, Kamala's spokesman Ian Sams went on Fox News to downplay the tensions ... by bringing up Mike Pence.

Right? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

What makes this even funnier is Aaron Rupar sharing it like it helps Kamala.

Woof.

Yup, his deflection tells us there may be even more tension than we know about.

Ya' love to see it.

Sam J.
Annnd now we're dead.

JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

