WOW! Kamala Spokesman's Reaction to Question About Harris-Biden 'Tensions' Proves Things Are REEEALLY Bad

Gosh, those internals must not look great, especially since we're seeing more and more stories about tensions between Team Kamala and Joe Biden. The last thing a vapid imbecile like Kamala Harris needs right now is people who may still like and support Biden knowing HE thinks she's a vapid imbecile as well. Oh sure, they tried to pretend he stepped down because it was the patriotic thing to do but nobody buys that.

If we know Joe and Jill Biden, he's pissed about it and watching her cackle and screw things up just makes things worse.

And speaking of making things worse, Kamala's spokesman Ian Sams went on Fox News to downplay the tensions ... by bringing up Mike Pence.

Right? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

Harris spokesman Ian Sams on Fox News in response to a q about alleged tension between Biden and Harris: "Well, I think first and foremost when you think about tensions between a president and VP, you have to think about J6 when Trump let his supporters chant 'hang Mike Pence'" pic.twitter.com/dTryo5aViy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2024

What makes this even funnier is Aaron Rupar sharing it like it helps Kamala.

Woof.

Typical Democrat, won’t answer the question, deflects… — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) October 14, 2024

In other words yes, lots of tension. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) October 15, 2024

The left and their Jan 6th obsession. Most voters do not see Jan 6 as a priority in their decision. They do see the cost of living as one. — Puddintane (@imwren) October 14, 2024

Yup, his deflection tells us there may be even more tension than we know about.

Ya' love to see it.

Smug really was right, dude looks like Uncle Fester — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) October 14, 2024

Annnd now we're dead.

