Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't...
Hot take: 'Transphobic police' used way too many bullets to take down Covenant...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer's new 'fundamental freedom' PAC gets reality nuked into dust
Middle School Students Revolt Over 'Pride Day' Celebration
If Trump had a (D) by his name, there would be NO INDICTMENTS...
'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)
WH doubles down on their 'all your kids are belong to us' message...
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem...
PBS aired an 'inflammatory rhetoric' warning during Trump's speech
FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems...
JD Vance announces he will block all DOJ nominees until Merrick Garland depoliticizes...
'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here...
MSNBC analysts had a group therapy session when Trump was well received after...
Jake Tapper melts down over 'spectacle' of Trump supporters celebrating the former Preside...

Hillary Clinton can't wrap her head around the psychology of GOPers defending Trump on classified docs

Sarah D  |  2:23 PM on June 14, 2023

You know, it feels like we never get to hear Hillary Clinton's side of a story. Fortunately, she had an opportunity to tell it on a recent episode of "Pod Save American," where she shared her perspective on all the Republicans who are defending Donald Trump's mishandling of classified information by pointing out that Hillary beat Trump to that particular punch by several years:

"The psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp." Well, Hillary, we could say the same thing about what we just heard from you.

Now, it should go without saying that the allegations against Trump aren't meaningless or unimportant just because Hillary Clinton was also busted for mishandling classified materials. Whataboutism is a silly and weak defense mechanism, and that applies in this case as well. 

The thing is, taking issue with what Hillary Clinton is saying in that clip isn't really whataboutism so much as it is pointing out the glaring double standard between how Democratic corruption is treated and how GOP corruption is treated. If a particular behavior or activity is wrong and illegal when one party does it, it should be wrong and illegal when the other party does it.

Yet Hillary Clinton seems to be under the impression that Trump is guilty of the crimes they were both alleged to have committed.

Recommended

Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't want to fund roads
Doug P.

We certainly didn't forget ... but Hillary Clinton sure hopes everyone else does.

Of course he is. Hillary walked so Joe Biden could run. Or at least hobble.

***

Related:

Hillary's too busy trying to capitalize on Trump indictment to care that she now looks worse than ever

Hot take: The Hillary Clinton 'server thing' boiled down to a handful of emails

Heath Mayo explains why there's no double standard with Hillary Clinton not charged

Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's defense of Hillary and classified material gets laughed off the internet

Rep. Nancy Mace lets Keith Olbermann know his 'fact-check' about Hillary Clinton got Community Noted

Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about Hillary Clinton

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CLASSIFIED DONALD TRUMP EMAILS HILLARY CLINTON SERVER CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't want to fund roads
Doug P.
Mich. Gov. Whitmer's new 'fundamental freedom' PAC gets reality nuked into dust
Doug P.
'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)
Doug P.
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias
Sarah D
WH doubles down on their 'all your kids are belong to us' message with genuinely creepy video
Sarah D
If Trump had a (D) by his name, there would be NO INDICTMENTS (c'mon, we all know it's true)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't want to fund roads Doug P.