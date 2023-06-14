Hillary Clinton can't wrap her head around the psychology of GOPers defending Trump on classified docs

You know, it feels like we never get to hear Hillary Clinton's side of a story. Fortunately, she had an opportunity to tell it on a recent episode of "Pod Save American," where she shared her perspective on all the Republicans who are defending Donald Trump's mishandling of classified information by pointing out that Hillary beat Trump to that particular punch by several years:

.@HillaryClinton: Republicans defending Trump on classified docs "beyond anything that I ever thought possible in this country" [via @PodSaveAmerica] pic.twitter.com/JKlseqaCoI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2023

"The psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp." Well, Hillary, we could say the same thing about what we just heard from you.

Now, it should go without saying that the allegations against Trump aren't meaningless or unimportant just because Hillary Clinton was also busted for mishandling classified materials. Whataboutism is a silly and weak defense mechanism, and that applies in this case as well.

The thing is, taking issue with what Hillary Clinton is saying in that clip isn't really whataboutism so much as it is pointing out the glaring double standard between how Democratic corruption is treated and how GOP corruption is treated. If a particular behavior or activity is wrong and illegal when one party does it, it should be wrong and illegal when the other party does it.

Yet Hillary Clinton seems to be under the impression that Trump is guilty of the crimes they were both alleged to have committed.

For those who forgot, Hillary ...



— Installed a server to sidestep record-keeping laws

— Illegally retained 1,000s of classified materials

— Removed classified markings

— People w/o security clearance managed her server

— Server security was so bad, it predictably got hacked… https://t.co/tnN1zCqxJs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2023

We certainly didn't forget ... but Hillary Clinton sure hopes everyone else does.

When does someone being investigated get to unilaterally decide evidence is irrelevant and destroy it? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 14, 2023

When you're a democrat — Proud American IStandWithTrump 🇺🇸 (@kelleyh1961) June 14, 2023

Biden is now getting this preferential treatment. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 14, 2023

Of course he is. Hillary walked so Joe Biden could run. Or at least hobble.

***

***

