Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's defense of Hillary and classified material gets laughed off the internet

Former President Donald Trump will be heading to Miami soon for tomorrow’s arraignment after being charged with mishandling classified documents:

Former President Donald Trump will stay at his golf resort in Doral ahead of his appearance in a federal courtroom Tuesday to face charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents. Trump is expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at the resort. He is expected to travel back to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for this 2024 Presidential campaign.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, in an attempt to make the Trump story very different (and far worse) than some others, claimed that Hillary Clinton (and Biden, Pence, etc.) handled classified information responsibly and never tried to hinder the recovery of the material, unlike Donald Trump:

YOUR REACTION: JUST NOW – Democratic @RepDanGoldman claims the difference between @realDonaldTrump and @HillaryClinton is that there is "no evidence" indicating Clinton deliberately hid crucial content or tried to hinder the process of recovering that information. pic.twitter.com/rc5y1wEfKC — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 11, 2023

It’s also not surprising that CNN’s host Dana Bash didn’t push back on Goldman one bit — or should we say one BleachBit:

Hammer and Bleach IT sessions by Clinton staff were what? Tupperware Parties? — The Virginia Gentleman (@TheVirginiaGen1) June 11, 2023

Apparently.

Hillary’s team smashed computers with hammers. They refused to hand anything over to the FBI. https://t.co/ux3S6oYfrv — Polly Tickal (@BubblesToBurst) June 11, 2023

Goldman forced spin just makes the existence of a two-tiered justice system all the more clear.

Dan is a leftist liar. Democrats are above the law. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) June 11, 2023

Bleach bit & hammers is apparently no evidence. 🤦‍♂️ 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Rodster🇺🇸 (@clantro) June 11, 2023

Someone tell the Levi’s heir she smashed her devices with a hammer and basically told the FBI to go sh*t in their hat. https://t.co/R0GxIEqobn — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 11, 2023

The gaslighting of America… do people really buy this stuff? She set up a server to avoid FOIA requests and records act, once caught doing this, she defied a subpoena for the emails, deleted 10s of 100s of emails, bleached her server, and destroyed devices with hammers. She… https://t.co/CqfnOxocQi — Robert Fluty (@yourmortgageqb) June 11, 2023

Rep. Goldman’s just going to pretend what then FBI Director Comey said during his announcement where he made it clear Hillary Clinton is above the law? Guess so:

Remember this?

***

