Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's defense of Hillary and classified material gets laughed off the internet

Doug P.  |  9:27 AM on June 12, 2023

Former President Donald Trump will be heading to Miami soon for tomorrow’s arraignment after being charged with mishandling classified documents:

Former President Donald Trump will stay at his golf resort in Doral ahead of his appearance in a federal courtroom Tuesday to face charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Trump is expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at the resort. He is expected to travel back to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for this 2024 Presidential campaign.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, in an attempt to make the Trump story very different (and far worse) than some others, claimed that Hillary Clinton (and Biden, Pence, etc.) handled classified information responsibly and never tried to hinder the recovery of the material, unlike Donald Trump:

It’s also not surprising that CNN’s host Dana Bash didn’t push back on Goldman one bit — or should we say one BleachBit:

Apparently.

Goldman forced spin just makes the existence of a two-tiered justice system all the more clear.

Rep. Goldman’s just going to pretend what then FBI Director Comey said during his announcement where he made it clear Hillary Clinton is above the law? Guess so:

Remember this?

***

