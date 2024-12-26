'Can't Believe This Is Real'! New Yorker Warns Kash Patel Will Weaponize FBI, Unlike J. Edgar Hoover

As you know, ever since Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel to be the next FBI director, there have been lefties claiming Patel will politically target Trump's "enemies." That's a laughable level of projection coming from the people who have been cheerleading Democrats who spent years targeting Trump with a massive lawfare effort.

The New Yorker has a piece this month taking that approach to the next level. You've heard of "Trump is worse than Hitler," but meet "Kash Patel is way worse than J. Edgar Hoover":

J. Edgar Hoover made the F.B.I. into a powerful but nonpartisan colossus. Kash Patel’s chief goal, by contrast, is to weaponize the Bureau to protect Donald Trump and wreak vengeance on his Administration’s enemies. https://t.co/cUkJ28esXh — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 24, 2024

Liberals are now going to defend the honor of the late longtime FBI director? Now we've seen it all.

The Community Note is a nice touch as well.

“Good guy J. Edgar Hoover” is just an objectively wild take from almost anybody but especially from an incredibly politically liberal outfit like The New Yorker https://t.co/PCiOu6SZfY pic.twitter.com/YTQcZuzXlv — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 26, 2024

I would have never guessed that liberals would be the ones shilling for the fbi when I was a kid — Jakethecrazy🦬 (@Jakethecrazy19) December 25, 2024

Everything has been flipped completely on its ear these last few years.

I can’t believe this is real — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 26, 2024

And yet here we are!

The story was published shortly before current FBI Director Christopher Wray announced he would step down next month, and concludes this way:

If Trump does remove Wray, it will violate a long-standing norm distinguishing F.B.I. directors from other Presidential nominations; since they may have to investigate the Administration itself, they are supposed to be more independent and less subject to White House pressure. Patel’s approval by the Senate is not at all assured. But, if the Senate concedes to Trump’s wishes, Patel will no doubt try to use the Bureau to serve “King Donald”; potential targets are right to be worried. Perhaps he’ll succeed in shutting down the F.B.I. headquarters and dispersing its thousands of employees to the winds. Even if none of that happens, though, Patel will be able to declare a victory of sorts. By his own logic, resistance to his ideas or his appointment will merely prove that the deep state is even more nefarious than he feared.

Was it also a "long-standing norm" for the FBI to raid the home of the current president's political rival with an authorized use of deadly force if necessary, spread documents on the floor for a photo op for media consumption and also go through his wife's closet?

J. Edgar Hoover treated the FBI as his own personal vendetta service lmao — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 26, 2024

TDS has led The New Yorker to rehabilitate and reinvent J. Edgar Hoover and his tenure leading the FBI. Amazing. https://t.co/iETIDC3rtM — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) December 26, 2024

"Amazing," and then some. But not very surprising considering the level of TDS we've been witnessing since the election.

This elitist “reporter” is so mad that Kash is Indian-American and a working class patriot.



She doesn’t know him at all but longs for someone from the Ivy League class.



Kash is going to be confirmed and will restore integrity to the FBI. https://t.co/BvCXXg4a1F — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 26, 2024

If the Left and lib journos are triggered by Patel before he's even heading up the FBI just imagine the head explosions when Kash starts exposing his findings.

This is what the Left is actually worried about, under the guise of being concerned about Patel being a "danger" to objective rule of law. All the right people are very concerned about Patel running the FBI. Case in point:

Former Trump FBI deputy director and CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said Thursday that Rogers would be a “totally reasonable, logical selection” to nominate to lead the agency, pointing to his knowledge of the intelligence community and his experience at the FBI. But McCabe cautioned against empowering Patel, saying on CNN’s “The Source” that “no part of the FBI’s mission is safe with Kash Patel in any position of leadership in the FBI. And certainly not in the deputy director’s job.” “It’s inconceivable to me that an outsider with no experience in the organization, no knowledge of the work and the scope of authority that’s involved there could perform adequately,” McCabe, who Trump fired from his post hours before his retirement in 2018, said.

So much projection:

Disgraced & fired FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, who was referred for criminal prosecution by the DOJ inspector general, is now offering commentary about why Patel is a “bad choice” & warning about the FBI “intimidating and terrorizing Americans.”



They’ve…been doing that. pic.twitter.com/H6J9RP3Cwt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 1, 2024

"Accuse your enemies of that for which you are guilty" is the life philosophy of these people.