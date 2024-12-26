SICK BURN: Donald Trump Posts EPIC Troll of Obama With Inauguration Day Coming...
'Can't Believe This Is Real'! New Yorker Warns Kash Patel Will Weaponize FBI, Unlike J. Edgar Hoover

Doug P.  |  8:47 AM on December 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

As you know, ever since Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel to be the next FBI director, there have been lefties claiming Patel will politically target Trump's "enemies." That's a laughable level of projection coming from the people who have been cheerleading Democrats who spent years targeting Trump with a massive lawfare effort. 

The New Yorker has a piece this month taking that approach to the next level. You've heard of "Trump is worse than Hitler," but meet "Kash Patel is way worse than J. Edgar Hoover":

Liberals are now going to defend the honor of the late longtime FBI director? Now we've seen it all.

The Community Note is a nice touch as well. 

Everything has been flipped completely on its ear these last few years.

And yet here we are!

The story was published shortly before current FBI Director Christopher Wray announced he would step down next month, and concludes this way:

SICK BURN: Donald Trump Posts EPIC Troll of Obama With Inauguration Day Coming Soon
Grateful Calvin
If Trump does remove Wray, it will violate a long-standing norm distinguishing F.B.I. directors from other Presidential nominations; since they may have to investigate the Administration itself, they are supposed to be more independent and less subject to White House pressure. Patel’s approval by the Senate is not at all assured. But, if the Senate concedes to Trump’s wishes, Patel will no doubt try to use the Bureau to serve “King Donald”; potential targets are right to be worried. Perhaps he’ll succeed in shutting down the F.B.I. headquarters and dispersing its thousands of employees to the winds. Even if none of that happens, though, Patel will be able to declare a victory of sorts. By his own logic, resistance to his ideas or his appointment will merely prove that the deep state is even more nefarious than he feared.

Was it also a "long-standing norm" for the FBI to raid the home of the current president's political rival with an authorized use of deadly force if necessary, spread documents on the floor for a photo op for media consumption and also go through his wife's closet?

"Amazing," and then some. But not very surprising considering the level of TDS we've been witnessing since the election.

If the Left and lib journos are triggered by Patel before he's even heading up the FBI just imagine the head explosions when Kash starts exposing his findings.

This is what the Left is actually worried about, under the guise of being concerned about Patel being a "danger" to objective rule of law. All the right people are very concerned about Patel running the FBI. Case in point:

Former Trump FBI deputy director and CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said Thursday that Rogers would be a “totally reasonable, logical selection” to nominate to lead the agency, pointing to his knowledge of the intelligence community and his experience at the FBI. But McCabe cautioned against empowering Patel, saying on CNN’s “The Source” that “no part of the FBI’s mission is safe with Kash Patel in any position of leadership in the FBI. And certainly not in the deputy director’s job.” 

“It’s inconceivable to me that an outsider with no experience in the organization, no knowledge of the work and the scope of authority that’s involved there could perform adequately,” McCabe, who Trump fired from his post hours before his retirement in 2018, said.

So much projection:

"Accuse your enemies of that for which you are guilty" is the life philosophy of these people. 

