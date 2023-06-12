New Gallup poll suggests more Americans — Dems included! — are against trans...
Welcome to the new, IMPROVED, tastes-great-less-filling Twitchy (all we're missing is punc...
Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about...
Eric Holder proves Trump indictment is POLITICAL and they'll never stop going after...
Lib journos pounce and seize on NY Post for reminding everyone that the...
Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect...
Biden Draws Up Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan
Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Speaks Out For the First Time
'He's a hero': Daniel Penny talks about what REALLY happened with Jordan Neely...
The First Amendment (it has a Twitter account!) DECIMATES Jemele Hill with just...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's defense of Hillary and classified material gets laughed off...
Harmeet K. Dhillon's thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker...
Alyssa Milano pod producer's swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about...

Rep. Nancy Mace lets Keith Olbermann know his 'fact-check' about Hillary Clinton got Community Noted

Doug P.  |  1:20 PM on June 12, 2023

Earlier today Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman attempted to put a stop to any efforts to draw parallels between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in order to show how there's a two-tiered justice system. 

Rep. Goldman tripped over reality after that tweet, and Keith Olbermann made a similar attempt to run interference for Hillary Clinton after Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted the following: 

Hillary will appreciate Olbermann putting the truth aside in order to make this attempted "fact-check" on Rep. Mace:

Did he really want to go there? Fine:

Recommended

Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL
Sam J.

Twitter's Community Notes also got in on the action: 

D'OH!

The FBI said in a report that the aide, Justin Cooper, recalled "two instances where he destroyed Clinton's old mobile phones by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer."

Clinton used a number of phones while serving as secretary of state. The FBI said it identified 13 mobile devices used to possibly send emails using Clinton's private email server.

Huma Abedin, a top aide to Clinton, told the FBI that Clinton was known to use a new phone for a few days and then switch back to an older model that she understood how to use better.

When this would happen, aides would help transfer her SIM cards. The FBI report said that "the whereabouts of Clinton's devices would frequently become unknown once she transitioned to a new device."


So, yeah, a hammer was used.

Olbermann (along with Rep. Goldman and many other Dems/media) know it's not true but need to maintain the narrative that what Trump did was so much worse than everybody else -- even up do and including smashing things with hammers or storing docs in a garage next to a Corvette. 

*** Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about Hillary Clinton
Sarah D
Eric Holder proves Trump indictment is POLITICAL and they'll never stop going after him (watch)
Sam J.
Lib journos pounce and seize on NY Post for reminding everyone that the Bidens are corrupt as hell, too
Sarah D
Welcome to the new, IMPROVED, tastes-great-less-filling Twitchy (all we're missing is punch and pie!)
Sam J.
Harmeet K. Dhillon's thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker Carlson, is straight FIRE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL Sam J.