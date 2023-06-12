Rep. Nancy Mace lets Keith Olbermann know his 'fact-check' about Hillary Clinton got Community Noted

Earlier today Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman attempted to put a stop to any efforts to draw parallels between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in order to show how there's a two-tiered justice system.

YOUR REACTION: JUST NOW - Democratic @RepDanGoldman claims the difference between @realDonaldTrump and @HillaryClinton is that there is "no evidence" indicating Clinton deliberately hid crucial content or tried to hinder the process of recovering that information. pic.twitter.com/rc5y1wEfKC — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 11, 2023

Rep. Goldman tripped over reality after that tweet, and Keith Olbermann made a similar attempt to run interference for Hillary Clinton after Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted the following:

Hillary Clinton used a hammer to destroy evidence of a private e-mail server and classified information on that server and was never indicted.



The same standard should apply to everyone, including Donald Trump. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 11, 2023

Hillary will appreciate Olbermann putting the truth aside in order to make this attempted "fact-check" on Rep. Mace:

You know that didn't happen, right?



Are you ok? You seem to have been hallucinating a lot lately. — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 11, 2023

Did he really want to go there? Fine:

Fact. A hammer was used to destroy govt devices, and Hillary Clinton’s server was wiped out with a program called BleachBit, all fact checked by CNN (link below).



Maybe your weed is stale. Who’s hallucinating now?https://t.co/QoyhjpSuWj https://t.co/WzQmmc7DZl — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 12, 2023

Twitter's Community Notes also got in on the action:

D'OH!

The FBI said in a report that the aide, Justin Cooper, recalled "two instances where he destroyed Clinton's old mobile phones by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer." Clinton used a number of phones while serving as secretary of state. The FBI said it identified 13 mobile devices used to possibly send emails using Clinton's private email server. Huma Abedin, a top aide to Clinton, told the FBI that Clinton was known to use a new phone for a few days and then switch back to an older model that she understood how to use better. When this would happen, aides would help transfer her SIM cards. The FBI report said that "the whereabouts of Clinton's devices would frequently become unknown once she transitioned to a new device."





So, yeah, a hammer was used.

How in the hell does Keith not know about the Hillary email scandal? https://t.co/JAyPuLQJOG — #1Covefefegirl (@MelFarnwalt) June 12, 2023

Olbermann (along with Rep. Goldman and many other Dems/media) know it's not true but need to maintain the narrative that what Trump did was so much worse than everybody else -- even up do and including smashing things with hammers or storing docs in a garage next to a Corvette.

