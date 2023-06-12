Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about Hillary Clinton

In case you missed it, yesterday, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace reminded all the amnesiacs out there that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, like Donald Trump (and Joe Biden), has a history of mishandling classified information.

Hillary Clinton used a hammer to destroy evidence of a private e-mail server and classified information on that server and was never indicted.



The same standard should apply to everyone, including Donald Trump. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 11, 2023

There shouldn't be anything controversial about saying that politicians should be held to the same standards regardless of their party affiliations. And yet, it's still really difficult for some people to hear.

Facts are a funny thing… pic.twitter.com/dYhmGSHGMc — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 12, 2023

Apparently facts don't count as facts when they're inconvenient to Democrats and liberals.

That is intentional disinformation — KJ Medina (@kjmedina68) June 11, 2023

Nancy -your nose is growing at an astonishing rate. pic.twitter.com/qqtlIRXNVW — Margie 🌊🌊🌊 (@ungemarg) June 11, 2023

You lie every single day you pathetic woman. — Earl of alseT (@AviancaRob123) June 11, 2023

And speaking of Democrats and liberals, Adam Kinzinger is wagging his finger at Mace, too:

Nancy this is literally untrue and you know it. You’re better than that https://t.co/ssaEjTleUQ — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023

"Literally untrue." Define "literally," Adam. And "untrue," for that matter. Because your definitions apparently don't match up with ours.

We know for a fact that it's true.

pic.twitter.com/aRB28VH3bt — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 11, 2023





And Adam knows she's right. There was a time when he wouldn't have hesitated to back her up. But ever since he learned that he could make a lot more money putting his soul up for sale to the highest bidder than he could as a principled public servant, he's fully embraced his role as Resistance warrior and hasn't looked back.

He sure as hell doesn't care about being taken seriously.

Adam Kinzinger is Republican? More like a RINO propaganda machine if he didn't remember Hillary used a hammer 😆 https://t.co/2NfjvLGlHp pic.twitter.com/lA8phYyMUz — Anthony Loera (@RevGenOne) June 11, 2023

🔸️Adam Kinzinger is now claiming that Hillary Clinton didn't direct her staff to smash their phones with hammers. Even after James Comey is quoted saying it happened.

🔸️Imagine being this much of a lowlife & actually claim a sitting Congresswoman is lying. WoW. https://t.co/ksC39Z1uXh — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) June 11, 2023

Plenty of sitting congresswomen and congressmen lie. And it's our job to call them out for it. It's also our job to call out ex-congressmen falsely accusing sitting congresswomen of lying because the truth hurts.

Adam Kinzinger is literally a shameless partisan hack.

