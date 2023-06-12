Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about Hillary Clinton

Welcome to the new, IMPROVED, tastes-great-less-filling Twitchy (all we're missing is punc...
Sarah D  |  1:40 PM on June 12, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In case you missed it, yesterday, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace reminded all the amnesiacs out there that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, like Donald Trump (and Joe Biden), has a history of mishandling classified information.

There shouldn't be anything controversial about saying that politicians should be held to the same standards regardless of their party affiliations. And yet, it's still really difficult for some people to hear.

Apparently facts don't count as facts when they're inconvenient to Democrats and liberals.

And speaking of Democrats and liberals, Adam Kinzinger is wagging his finger at Mace, too:

"Literally untrue." Define "literally," Adam. And "untrue," for that matter. Because your definitions apparently don't match up with ours.

We know for a fact that it's true.


And Adam knows she's right. There was a time when he wouldn't have hesitated to back her up. But ever since he learned that he could make a lot more money putting his soul up for sale to the highest bidder than he could as a principled public servant, he's fully embraced his role as Resistance warrior and hasn't looked back. 

He sure as hell doesn't care about being taken seriously.

Plenty of sitting congresswomen and congressmen lie. And it's our job to call them out for it. It's also our job to call out ex-congressmen falsely accusing sitting congresswomen of lying because the truth hurts. 

Adam Kinzinger is literally a shameless partisan hack.

