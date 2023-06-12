Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about Hillary Clinton

In case you missed it, yesterday, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace reminded all the amnesiacs out there that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, like Donald Trump (and Joe Biden), has a history of mishandling classified information.
Hillary Clinton used a hammer to destroy evidence of a private e-mail server and classified information on that server and was never indicted.— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 11, 2023
The same standard should apply to everyone, including Donald Trump.
There shouldn't be anything controversial about saying that politicians should be held to the same standards regardless of their party affiliations. And yet, it's still really difficult for some people to hear.
Facts are a funny thing… pic.twitter.com/dYhmGSHGMc— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 12, 2023
Apparently facts don't count as facts when they're inconvenient to Democrats and liberals.
That is intentional disinformation— KJ Medina (@kjmedina68) June 11, 2023
Nancy -your nose is growing at an astonishing rate. pic.twitter.com/qqtlIRXNVW— Margie 🌊🌊🌊 (@ungemarg) June 11, 2023
You lie every single day you pathetic woman.— Earl of alseT (@AviancaRob123) June 11, 2023
Liar.— Ze'ev Mishpacha (((Alpha Wolf))) 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) June 11, 2023
And speaking of Democrats and liberals, Adam Kinzinger is wagging his finger at Mace, too:
Nancy this is literally untrue and you know it. You’re better than that https://t.co/ssaEjTleUQ— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023
"Literally untrue." Define "literally," Adam. And "untrue," for that matter. Because your definitions apparently don't match up with ours.
Recommended
It “literally” is true, though? https://t.co/bSk5Xq4buZ— Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) June 12, 2023
We know for a fact that it's true.
June 11, 2023
June 11, 2023
Like, literally, literally?https://t.co/ToC0BXKN24https://t.co/M45Ji80dm3https://t.co/nusxnZgo4G— Kristen (@Kriscilicious) June 11, 2023
Except Nancy is right: https://t.co/SY4RwaCj1c— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 11, 2023
And Adam knows she's right. There was a time when he wouldn't have hesitated to back her up. But ever since he learned that he could make a lot more money putting his soul up for sale to the highest bidder than he could as a principled public servant, he's fully embraced his role as Resistance warrior and hasn't looked back.
Adam Kinzinger is not a serious person. https://t.co/0mn0zoPB0T pic.twitter.com/HUbp4Kun06— RedBloodedAmerica (@RedBloodedGuy) June 12, 2023
He sure as hell doesn't care about being taken seriously.
Adam Kinzinger is Republican? More like a RINO propaganda machine if he didn't remember Hillary used a hammer 😆 https://t.co/2NfjvLGlHp pic.twitter.com/lA8phYyMUz— Anthony Loera (@RevGenOne) June 11, 2023
🔸️Adam Kinzinger is now claiming that Hillary Clinton didn't direct her staff to smash their phones with hammers. Even after James Comey is quoted saying it happened.— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) June 11, 2023
🔸️Imagine being this much of a lowlife & actually claim a sitting Congresswoman is lying. WoW. https://t.co/ksC39Z1uXh
Plenty of sitting congresswomen and congressmen lie. And it's our job to call them out for it. It's also our job to call out ex-congressmen falsely accusing sitting congresswomen of lying because the truth hurts.
Adam Kinzinger is literally a shameless partisan hack.
***
Related:
Rep. Nancy Mace lets Keith Olbermann know his 'fact-check' about Hillary Clinton got Community Noted
Adam Kinzinger just can't get over the way Casey DeSantis referred to her husband at campaign event
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member