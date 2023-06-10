Heath Mayo explains why there's no double standard with Hillary Clinton not charged

A lot of conservatives have been making the point that, if Donald Trump is indicted for mishandling classified documents, what’s to become of President Joe Biden, who’s also mishandled classified documents from his time as a senator, and how did Hillary Clinton get away with it?

Conservative Heath Mayo is here to clear everything up about the Clinton case, doing an even better job than Clinton herself could. Clinton was smart enough to deal in electronic documents, which she could BleachBit or smash with a hammer. Plus, she never tried to conceal emails from authorities.

Let’s walk through this blow by blow, since it appears to be the last-ditch argument the GOP wants to try to hang its hat on: Why is the Hillary situation different from the Trump situation and why is it *not* a double standard to charge Trump and not Hillary? (1/) — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 10, 2023

Hillary’s case concerned use of a private email server for official govt biz during her time as Sec of State & the content of those emails. So, Difference #1: Hillary didn’t willfully handpick the most sensitive NatSec items to shove in boxes & take home. It was all her emails. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 10, 2023

Now, of those emails (~30,000), the FBI conducted a full investigation, and Hillary turned over every single one of those emails as soon as she was asked. Difference #2: Hillary never obstructed justice or tried to conceal emails from authorities. Trump did so multiple times. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 10, 2023

Hillary said no emails had classified info. But the FBI found that 110 of the emails did have info that was classified when sent. Not good. Irresponsible. But it presents Difference #3: There was no hard evidence Hillary *knew* she had classified info. Trump admitted it on tape. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 10, 2023

She stripped the “classified” headers off of documents so they could be sent through an unsecured fax system. Also, she didn’t even know that the (c) on her documents stood for confidential — she just thought it was a paragraph marker, starting with C instead of A.

There was no evidence Hillary sent her classified emails to any third parties who she knew lacked clearance. There was only the threat of hacking by foreign actors. Bad. But Difference #4: Trump actively showed off his intel to reporters & third parties he knew weren’t cleared. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 10, 2023

None of this excuses Hillary’s behavior. Her use of a private server was reckless and irresponsible and endangered US national security. But Difference #5: Her conduct is not regularly prosecuted when done by others, whereas anyone who did what Trump did would be prosecuted. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 10, 2023

One last point here, but an important one: each difference listed is not just a difference of degree (though Trump’s behavior was more damaging). Each difference is a *categorical* one that goes directly to the elements of the laws. Knowledge, intent, obstruction, discretion. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 10, 2023

For the sake of argument, let’s say that every point Mayo makes about Trump is true. Does that somehow make Clinton’s homebrew server less criminal? Let’s lock them both up.

🤡 — Daddio ⚛︎ ∫ℯˣ 𝑑𝑥 = ⨍ (𝑢ⁿ) (@TheXDaddio) June 10, 2023

This is a lie. https://t.co/zqj04bOV3P — Jeff Charles, AKA Black Dennis🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) June 10, 2023

Your second point is false. Completely false. https://t.co/FiADTqfJo6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 10, 2023

There are countless reasons to agree with the Trump indictment without foolishly attempting to rehabilitate Clinton, but here’s Heath — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) June 10, 2023

Short or selective memories abound today. — Doc Savage (@1Savage_Doc) June 10, 2023

For the "but her emails" crowd. What Clinton did was wrong, but what Trump did was many degrees worse. https://t.co/yiwU26V12c — Derek Miller (@DRockMiller) June 10, 2023

“What Clinton did was wrong, but …”

This is pathetic. My God, man, this is why we're in this cycle of shitty leaders. Heath over here being Hillary's Hew Hewitt. https://t.co/2SomA5llBe — The Well Armed Lamb (@LambWithGuns) June 10, 2023

I really can’t make this point enough: Hillary should have been charged. Her not having been charged is a problem that shows we need for reform. We need a justice system that applies fairly, but that doesn’t just mean for rich politicians. And that’s not a defense for Trump. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 10, 2023

There’s no need for “whataboutism” here. Clinton was guilty, but … she was less guilty.

Why did Clinton even set up a homebrew email server in the first place when the government provided her with an official email address on a secured network? Why does that never get asked? What was her intention in doing so? Was it a moral one?

Where does Mayo mention BleachBit and the smashing of personal electronics that were under subpoena? Was there some attempt to conceal evidence there?

Anthony Weiner’s laptop?

And yes, we have posts in our archives about Clinton’s mishandling of physical documents, which she’d leave on hotel beds or in rental cars.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Related: