Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their Due

The tides are turning and the world for female athletes is better for it.
NEW: @Linda_McMahon announces that UPenn has bent the knee to the Trump White House: UPenn will restore to female athletes all records and titles “misappropriated by male athletes” and issue a public statement clarifying that they will not allow men in women’s spaces. pic.twitter.com/S88iJczzhd— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 1, 2025
UPenn allowed a man who identified as a woman to use women’s spaces and compete on a woman’s team largely without public dissent— until @Riley_Gaines_ spoke up! pic.twitter.com/kiRMkQMWzR— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 1, 2025
Women and young girls owe so much to Riley Gaines. She will go down in history as a pioneer for women's rights.
Paula Scanlon was forced to share a locker room with a 6 foot man who identified as a woman and told by her university that if it made her uncomfortable, she should see a therapist https://t.co/QFLW4KR05u— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 1, 2025
All females in the United States should have their records and titles restored. They were stolen by feminine boys wanting to be girls. https://t.co/uO74OT0CrK— Jesse Montemayor (@JesseMontemayo7) July 1, 2025
Mediocre men who couldn't win against other males so instead decided to steal honor from women.
Common sense coming back https://t.co/a1uh1DU9mR— Kathleen Bray (@KathleenBr94617) July 1, 2025
I'm glad it's happening but this should've never even happened in the first place. https://t.co/V8FXvVHtPH— Tony 🇺🇲 (@AnthonyDav1986) July 1, 2025
The fact that it ever happened is a stain on our history.
More winning and sanity. https://t.co/ZgycVNhX6r— 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) July 1, 2025
about time! Men pretending to be women need to be removed from women’s sports all over the country 🙋🏽♂️— buylow (@buylow) July 1, 2025
They need to be removed from all intimate spaces belonging to women.
TOOK THEM LONG ENOUGH!!— America First 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 🇮🇱😺 (@magaman28) July 1, 2025
Thank you, UPenn. A welcomed decision for women athletes. You have done the honorable thing and are to be commended.👍— Norma Durr (@NormaDurr31267) July 1, 2025
Let's just see if @upenn holds to that declaration.— Jacob (@climbtheladder7) July 1, 2025
All eyes will be on them to watch what they are doing and if they are sticking to what they promised.
Lia Thomas’s swim times transitioned to male. We should respect their decision.— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 1, 2025
RIP all of 'Lia's' Medals.
BREAKING— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 1, 2025
The University of Pennsylvania has come to an agreement with the Trump administration on what the Department of Education said was its Title IX violations.
This will include stripping trans athlete Lia Thomas of her records, titles, and recognitions. pic.twitter.com/654YK2a95y
Watching a prominent university crumble like this to an orange unathletic hog and a loser like Riley Gaines is sickening.— Screen Saver Kai (@DorkSideOTRing) July 1, 2025
Nothing good will change. Many people will still regard women’s sports as a joke and wonder why the women’s swimmers don’t wear less. https://t.co/NqTMkEu8Z0
The haters are big mad. Watching them lose and lash out is glorious.
Great news. Protecting the integrity and safety of female sports should be a priority for everyone. https://t.co/3aFSyOpbZO— Tyler (@TM0s41) July 1, 2025
It's utterly fantastic news!
