John Cusack Proves He'll SAY ANYTHING Thanks to His Severe Case of Trump...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Confirms the Big Beautiful Bill Kicks Illegal Aliens Off of...
Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations
Follow the Science! ABC News Has Found ANOTHER Thing to Blame on Climate...
AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’
Jason Bateman Plays the 'Fox News' Card to Shame Trump Voters, Shows How...
‘I Hate America! I Love America!' Dem Ilhan Omar Went from Despising the...
Delusional: 'Vagina Monologues' Playwright Pens Dramatic Anti-American Screed In the Guard...
Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The...
Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July...
D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under...
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart Dead at 90
DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations...
WTF? Parents Are Suing Fairfax School For Expelling Children Who Objected to HATEFUL...

Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their Due

justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

The tides are turning and the world for female athletes is better for it.

Advertisement

Women and young girls owe so much to Riley Gaines. She will go down in history as a pioneer for women's rights. 

Mediocre men who couldn't win against other males so instead decided to steal honor from women.

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Confirms the Big Beautiful Bill Kicks Illegal Aliens Off of Medicaid
Brett T.
Advertisement

The fact that it ever happened is a stain on our history.

They need to be removed from all intimate spaces belonging to women. 

All eyes will be on them to watch what they are doing and if they are sticking to what they promised. 

RIP all of 'Lia's' Medals. 

Advertisement

The haters are big mad. Watching them lose and lash out is glorious.

It's utterly fantastic news!

Tags:

RILEY GAINES SPORTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Confirms the Big Beautiful Bill Kicks Illegal Aliens Off of Medicaid
Brett T.
Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations
justmindy
John Cusack Proves He'll SAY ANYTHING Thanks to His Severe Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome
Amy Curtis
Jason Bateman Plays the 'Fox News' Card to Shame Trump Voters, Shows How Out of Touch He Is Instead
Amy Curtis
Follow the Science! ABC News Has Found ANOTHER Thing to Blame on Climate Change
Amy Curtis
AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Eric Schmitt Confirms the Big Beautiful Bill Kicks Illegal Aliens Off of Medicaid Brett T.
Advertisement