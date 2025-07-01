Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their Due

The tides are turning and the world for female athletes is better for it.

NEW: @Linda_McMahon announces that UPenn has bent the knee to the Trump White House: UPenn will restore to female athletes all records and titles “misappropriated by male athletes” and issue a public statement clarifying that they will not allow men in women’s spaces. pic.twitter.com/S88iJczzhd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 1, 2025

UPenn allowed a man who identified as a woman to use women’s spaces and compete on a woman’s team largely without public dissent— until @Riley_Gaines_ spoke up! pic.twitter.com/kiRMkQMWzR — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 1, 2025

Women and young girls owe so much to Riley Gaines. She will go down in history as a pioneer for women's rights.

Paula Scanlon was forced to share a locker room with a 6 foot man who identified as a woman and told by her university that if it made her uncomfortable, she should see a therapist https://t.co/QFLW4KR05u — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 1, 2025

All females in the United States should have their records and titles restored. They were stolen by feminine boys wanting to be girls. https://t.co/uO74OT0CrK — Jesse Montemayor (@JesseMontemayo7) July 1, 2025

Mediocre men who couldn't win against other males so instead decided to steal honor from women.

Common sense coming back https://t.co/a1uh1DU9mR — Kathleen Bray (@KathleenBr94617) July 1, 2025

I'm glad it's happening but this should've never even happened in the first place. https://t.co/V8FXvVHtPH — Tony 🇺🇲 (@AnthonyDav1986) July 1, 2025

The fact that it ever happened is a stain on our history.

More winning and sanity. https://t.co/ZgycVNhX6r — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) July 1, 2025

about time! Men pretending to be women need to be removed from women’s sports all over the country 🙋🏽‍♂️ — buylow (@buylow) July 1, 2025

They need to be removed from all intimate spaces belonging to women.

TOOK THEM LONG ENOUGH!! — America First 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 🇮🇱😺 (@magaman28) July 1, 2025

Thank you, UPenn. A welcomed decision for women athletes. You have done the honorable thing and are to be commended.👍 — Norma Durr (@NormaDurr31267) July 1, 2025

Let's just see if @upenn holds to that declaration. — Jacob (@climbtheladder7) July 1, 2025

All eyes will be on them to watch what they are doing and if they are sticking to what they promised.

Lia Thomas’s swim times transitioned to male. We should respect their decision. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 1, 2025

RIP all of 'Lia's' Medals.

The University of Pennsylvania has come to an agreement with the Trump administration on what the Department of Education said was its Title IX violations.



This will include stripping trans athlete Lia Thomas of her records, titles, and recognitions. pic.twitter.com/654YK2a95y — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 1, 2025

Watching a prominent university crumble like this to an orange unathletic hog and a loser like Riley Gaines is sickening.



Nothing good will change. Many people will still regard women’s sports as a joke and wonder why the women’s swimmers don’t wear less. https://t.co/NqTMkEu8Z0 — Screen Saver Kai (@DorkSideOTRing) July 1, 2025

The haters are big mad. Watching them lose and lash out is glorious.

Great news. Protecting the integrity and safety of female sports should be a priority for everyone. https://t.co/3aFSyOpbZO — Tyler (@TM0s41) July 1, 2025

It's utterly fantastic news!