Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying today before the House Homeland Security Committee.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies today before the House Homeland Security Committee and Rocket Man himself Elton John will testify at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. More on today's hearings on the Hill in our Daily Briefing: https://t.co/uY2iYbCD35 — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) April 19, 2023

Can the @HomelandGOP members please rip Mayorkas (and Biden/Harris) a new one over their smearing border agents with false accusations of "whipping migrants"? https://t.co/P1BOyTjCnI — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 19, 2023

Mayorkas definitely deserves to be ripped a new one for that. But he arguably deserves to be ripped an even bigger new one for this:

.@RepMichaelGuest repeatedly asks Secretary Mayorkas if the US has operational control of all nine sectors on the southern border, says he wants a yes or no answer. Mayorkas dodges 3 times w/ non direct answers. Guest kept pressing. Mayorkas finally says "the border is secure." — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 19, 2023

Come again?

"It is my testimony that the border is secure." — Biden Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pic.twitter.com/5NwjRfVyUk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2023

Holy hell.

Alejandro Mayorkas gets very defensive — but admits he disagrees with his own Border Patrol chief, who testified we do NOT have operational control of the southern border pic.twitter.com/MQtqYyFrrm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2023

Someone really ought to go up to Mayorkas’ name card with a Sharpie and scratch out the “HON.” Because there’s literally nothing honorable about Mayorkas or about what he’s doing.

You can debate causes, solutions, etc. But to say the border is secure when you have thousands of people flooding over daily is just not credible. https://t.co/lSnAC8HguW — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 19, 2023

Not credible, as in:

Literally incredible. Isn’t there a term for what Mayorkas is doing?

Lying in front of Congress https://t.co/lERrDd1v28 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) April 19, 2023

He just flat out lied! — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) April 19, 2023

Mayorkas is lying to Congress, didn't think that was allowed. — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) April 19, 2023

Isn’t that impeachable? We feel like that’s impeachable.

Pathological liar – why has he not been impeached yet? — NorCalPops (@NorCalPops) April 19, 2023

Great question. Seems like Congress should get on that ASAP. Lord knows they’ve got airtight grounds for impeachment.

MUST WATCH: “Not only have you lied under oath, you just admitted your own incompetence!” –@RepMarkGreen to failed DHS Sec. Mayorkaspic.twitter.com/46iP8e3uIt — GOP (@GOP) April 19, 2023

Get Alejandro Mayorkas as far away from Homeland Security as possible.

