Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying today before the House Homeland Security Committee.

Mayorkas definitely deserves to be ripped a new one for that. But he arguably deserves to be ripped an even bigger new one for this:

Come again?

Holy hell.

Someone really ought to go up to Mayorkas’ name card with a Sharpie and scratch out the “HON.” Because there’s literally nothing honorable about Mayorkas or about what he’s doing.

Not credible, as in:

Literally incredible. Isn’t there a term for what Mayorkas is doing?

Isn’t that impeachable? We feel like that’s impeachable.

Great question. Seems like Congress should get on that ASAP. Lord knows they’ve got airtight grounds for impeachment.

Get Alejandro Mayorkas as far away from Homeland Security as possible.

***

***

