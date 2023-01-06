President Biden said earlier this week that he intends to visit El Paso, Texas, and that trip could take place this weekend:

During an infrastructure event in Kentucky Wednesday, President Joe Biden confirmed to reporters he “intends” to visit the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of a trip to Mexico City next week. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden said. President Joe Biden has never visited the southern border, despite being a politician in Washington D.C. and on Capitol Hill for nearly 50 years.

If Biden does visit the border you can be fairly sure this administration will make sure the backdrop is in no way chaotic and that the border area will appear to be quite secure.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is setting the stage for Biden’s visit by gaslighting like crazy about the situation at the border and how this administration has handled it:

CNN: "Would you, Secretary, qualify what is happening on the border right now as a crisis?" DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "We have seen the situation at the border managed in an orderly way." CNN: "If that's not a crisis, Secretary, what is?" Mayorkas refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/yQAhnH3yRP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 6, 2023

Oh please.

Lie of the year? "We have seen the situation at the border managed in an orderly way." — Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkaspic.twitter.com/uWg3eshqw9 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) January 6, 2023

At least CNN isn’t letting Mayorkas get away with shoveling that BS.

When even CNN calls you out https://t.co/i9fNbm5LAt — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) January 6, 2023

Baby steps.

***

Related:

Looks like DHS chief Mayorkas found somebody to throw under the bus for Biden’s border mess

‘How is this not impeachable?’ Damning email shows DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas *knew* BP-whipping narrative was BS and ran with it anyway

DHS Secretary Mayorkas wanted nothing to do with Bill Melugin’s questions about the border

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!