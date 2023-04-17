Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is running for the U.S. Senate (despite the fact that incumbent Dianne Feinstein has not yet announced her retirement), and she’s got a new book to promote, so she’s been making the media rounds a lot over the past week or so and failing spectacularly to justify how anyone out there could possibly like her.

Being unlikable and absolute parched, it’s only natural that she’d stop by “The View.” And that’s exactly what she did.

Now, this would’ve been a great opportunity for the cohosts to demonstrate that they’re not completely inept partisan shills. Instead, they asked Porter to respond to allegations that she created a toxic work environment — allegations that, it should be noted, have concrete evidence to back them up — and eagerly, unquestioningly swallowed this insane and intelligence-insulting non-answer:

Katie Porter responds to allegations that she created a toxic workplace, made staffers cry and mocked them for reporting sexual harassment. "I am incredibly proud of my staff … lots of the so-called bad bosses are women and disproportionately people of color." pic.twitter.com/pmomEDt0QM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 17, 2023

That word salad is waaaaay overdressed.

And yet totally not a surprising strategy from Katie Porter.

"I'm proud of my staff even though they're sexist and probably racist too" — Noticer (@FishThoughts) April 17, 2023

"Pointing out my terrible behavior is racism" https://t.co/G6k46uvdXE — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 17, 2023

The thing that she wasn't asked about (and should have been) and didn't answer to was that… oh yeah, there are texts that we have seen that she sent employees that were behind the allegations that she's an awful boss. https://t.co/NHOnZaxLJh — Brittany (@bccover) April 17, 2023

So, she isn't a terrible boss, her staff (who she claims are wonderful) are just racist and sexist? Like seriously?

And her husband, too? https://t.co/kb2ycFcle5 — sarainitaly 🌷🐰🐥 (@sarainitaly) April 17, 2023

So the first half the line a lot of toxic bosses use to justify shitty behavior and the second half simply just deflection from the very particular and detailed allegations against Porter. This ain’t leadership. https://t.co/3ngfen8sPT — Matt Crowe 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌐 (@mcinthedc) April 17, 2023

“It wasn’t abuse-abuse.” — Whoopi Goldberg

OK, so Whoopi didn’t really say that. But she may as well have. If she’s willing to minimize what Roman Polanski did, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that she wouldn’t have a problem with Katie Porter being an emotional and physical spousal abuser (allegedly, of course). Clearly no one on “The View” has a problem with it, at least not enough of a problem to demand a less slimy response from Porter.

Oh wow, so blame her abusive behavior (which was apparently not just in the workplace, but in her personal life as well) on sexism. Right. — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) April 17, 2023

Distracting and diverting from accountability by pivoting to sexism and racism is so gross. https://t.co/s7NAvCtOnR — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 17, 2023

This woman is worst. Wow. — Ryan (@ryano3232_ryan) April 17, 2023

***

Related:

There’s still more to Katie Porter Text-Message-Gate, and it does the Dem rep absolutely zero favors

Matthew Foldi blisters the MSM for totally dropping the ball on Katie Porter staffer scandal

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!