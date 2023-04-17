Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is running for the U.S. Senate (despite the fact that incumbent Dianne Feinstein has not yet announced her retirement), and she’s got a new book to promote, so she’s been making the media rounds a lot over the past week or so and failing spectacularly to justify how anyone out there could possibly like her.

Being unlikable and absolute parched, it’s only natural that she’d stop by “The View.” And that’s exactly what she did.

Now, this would’ve been a great opportunity for the cohosts to demonstrate that they’re not completely inept partisan shills. Instead, they asked Porter to respond to allegations that she created a toxic work environment — allegations that, it should be noted, have concrete evidence to back them up — and eagerly, unquestioningly swallowed this insane and intelligence-insulting non-answer:

That word salad is waaaaay overdressed.

And yet totally not a surprising strategy from Katie Porter.

“It wasn’t abuse-abuse.” — Whoopi Goldberg

OK, so Whoopi didn’t really say that. But she may as well have. If she’s willing to minimize what Roman Polanski did, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that she wouldn’t have a problem with Katie Porter being an emotional and physical spousal abuser (allegedly, of course). Clearly no one on “The View” has a problem with it, at least not enough of a problem to demand a less slimy response from Porter.

