California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is running for the U.S. Senate, but for now, she’s stuck in the House of Representatives. And we do mean stuck. Apparently she can barely stand it there, what with having to share a legislative body with Marjorie Taylor Greene. And then there’s the trip! Do you people have any idea what a pain in the butt it is to fly back and forth between California and D.C. on the taxpayers’ dime? Of course you don’t know. How could you possibly understand what she goes through?

Rep.⁦ @katieporteroc⁩: “It’s hard to go to work every day with Marjorie Taylor Greene (⁦@RepMTG⁩) as a colleague … It is hard to commute 3,000 miles to your job.” pic.twitter.com/FhjPTXIV2C — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2023

Oh, the humanity.

Katie Porter complains that she’s hot and sweaty and tired of traveling to DC to work with people she doesn’t like. https://t.co/sLpB7veTQV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 12, 2023

We’re guessing it’s no picnic for Marjorie Taylor Greene, either. Or most other members of Congress. After all, Katie Porter’s got a reputation for being kind of a major b-hole.

My gosh, she is awful. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) April 12, 2023

She is, though.

And if her job is that difficult for her, perhaps she should look for a new one.

Resign then — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) April 12, 2023

She gets to stay home and far away from Marjorie Taylor Greene, and we see way less of her. Sounds like a win-win.

***

