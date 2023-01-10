Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is not a good person. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that she’s actually a pretty terrible person. Because you’d have to be a pretty terrible person to fire a staffer — via text, mind you — for giving you COVID when said staffer did not know that she had COVID and also there was no evidence that you didn’t have COVID first and also you ignored your own COVID safety protocol.

If Porter had an (R) after her name, she’d probably be the subject of a CNN special by now. Instead, crickets.

Not a single Democrat has been asked about @katieporteroc’s staff abuse When you Google “Katie Porter staff abuse,” you see no stories about it 🧐 (36/xx) pic.twitter.com/uCBlPWXbEB — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 9, 2023

Well, that’s really, really convenient given that Porter has just announced that she’s running for the U.S. Senate in 2024:

California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy. Today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/X1CSE8T12B — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 10, 2023

Isn’t that special?

On one hand this is hilarious then I remember that democrats voted for John Fetterman https://t.co/oSq0a9mWbs — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 10, 2023

Snort.

NEW: Rep Katie Porter says she’s running in 2024 while California’s incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein hasn’t said anything about stepping aside 👀 https://t.co/OsmdZJ8qeG — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) January 10, 2023

Dianne Feinstein is gonna be so mad Katie Porter announced a run for her seat as soon as she figures out where she currently is. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 10, 2023

Oh well. Maybe Katie texted Sen. Feinstein to give her a heads-up.

So her announcement includes allegations of election-rigging. https://t.co/JHkpC3Gfzk — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 10, 2023

How fun!

And there’s more:

I work for California—not a political party, and certainly not corporate donors. I refuse money from corporate PACs, federal lobbyists, and executives from Big Oil, Big Pharma, and Wall Street banks. Our campaign is fueled by grassroots support. Join us ⤵️https://t.co/VbgO0OHaIx — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 10, 2023

For what it’s worth, we wouldn’t join her if she paid us. Wounded Warriors shouldn’t join her if she paid them, either, because she’ll just fire them.

and i don't care how many staffers have to die for me to win pic.twitter.com/LK4PKHd036 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 10, 2023

Have we mentioned that Katie Porter is a terrible person?

REMINDER: Not a single California or Capitol Hill reporter has asked @katieporteroc about the staff abuse @DWS________ has been chronicling She is now running for #CASEN—which journalist will do the basics of their job?https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (37/xx) https://t.co/HAF7KceFsB — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 10, 2023

Hey, a warrior against your own staff is still a warrior.

Just uncut AWFL nonsense. Good luck California. Pour one out for the new legions of staffers she'll be able to abuse. https://t.co/b8cZKF92iA — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 10, 2023

If we were aspiring staffers for Sen. Katie Porter, we’d probably start looking for a good lawyer now. Never too early to be prepared.

***

***

