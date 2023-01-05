Just last week, we got a disturbing glimpse into the mind of California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, thanks to a text message conversation between Porter and a staffer. Or, rather, a former staffer. See, Porter tested positive for COVID last summer and blamed the staffer, a Wounded Warrior named Sasha Georgiades, for giving it to her and proceeded to fire her, but not without berating her first.

As it turns out, Georgiades experience as a member of Katie Porter’s staff was hardly a unique one. Apparently Porter has built quite a name for herself among U.S. Representatives as one of the nastiest pieces of work to work for.

Dems are fine with it. They love them some Katie Porter, love to blow smoke about how she’s such a fierce badass lady who doesn’t let her fierce badassery get in the way of her ability to be the living embodiment of compassion.

It’s not surprising that Dems would line up to defend her honor, but that doesn’t make it any less revolting to witness. In a sane world, someone like Porter would be run out on a rail for what she did to Georgiades and other staffers, not just by Democrats, but also by the media. As Matthew Foldi discusses in a thread today, the media didn’t just drop the ball on this story; they buried it.

Good to know.

