Just last week, we got a disturbing glimpse into the mind of California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, thanks to a text message conversation between Porter and a staffer. Or, rather, a former staffer. See, Porter tested positive for COVID last summer and blamed the staffer, a Wounded Warrior named Sasha Georgiades, for giving it to her and proceeded to fire her, but not without berating her first.

VIBE CHECK: Rep. Katie Porter fires staffer after both test positive for COVID. Full texts from the Congresswoman firing the staffer via text. Shared with permission from staffer. pic.twitter.com/jbhn2NzrmB — Dear White Staffers (@DWS________) December 29, 2022

As it turns out, Georgiades experience as a member of Katie Porter’s staff was hardly a unique one. Apparently Porter has built quite a name for herself among U.S. Representatives as one of the nastiest pieces of work to work for.

She is a horrible, awful human being. But Dems are fine with that. https://t.co/DzOqBATvTX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 5, 2023

Dems are fine with it. They love them some Katie Porter, love to blow smoke about how she’s such a fierce badass lady who doesn’t let her fierce badassery get in the way of her ability to be the living embodiment of compassion.

It’s not surprising that Dems would line up to defend her honor, but that doesn’t make it any less revolting to witness. In a sane world, someone like Porter would be run out on a rail for what she did to Georgiades and other staffers, not just by Democrats, but also by the media. As Matthew Foldi discusses in a thread today, the media didn’t just drop the ball on this story; they buried it.

New from me @TheSpectator: The REAL @katieporteroc scandal that literally everyone is ignoring is the fact it took an anonymous instagram account, @DWS________, to do the job that the Capitol Hill press corps *exists to do* Here we go…https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (1/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

#CA47's @katieporteroc, darling of the liberal media, is having a rough couple of weeks. The congresswoman has recently been accused of: firing an employee who allegedly gave her Covid; using racist language, and fostering a hostile workplace!https://t.co/WXYxvR31no (2/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

These are explosive allegations to be levied against @katieporteroc, yet the general public would NEVER have heard of any of them were it not for @DWS________, an anonymous Instagram account that did the job of the *entire* DC press corps.https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (3/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

“Rep. Katie Porter fires staffer after both test positive for COVID,” @DWS________ posted last week, sharing Signal messages purporting to be from @KatiePorteroc’s now-former staffer where the congresswoman berated her employee #ca47 https://t.co/fwU5tnsXRR (4/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

“Well you gave me Covid,” @katieporteroc messaged. “It took you not following the rules to get me sick.” Porter’s office subsequently confirmed that the staffer was punished, but argued she was simply banned from ever returning to in-person work.https://t.co/zXLm1ZrspI (5/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

#CA47 @KatiePorteroc’s staffer, the office’s Wounded Warrior Fellow named Sasha Georgiades, told Porter that she forgot to follow Covid protocols because one of her friends had just been MURDERED. This did not matter to the progressive icon.https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (6/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

The eye-popping account of @katieporteroc rebuking Georgiades was just the first of her problems. @DWS________ has issued follow-up post after follow-up post, where former Porter staff tear into the progressive legend.https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (7/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

So how come more well-established outlets aren’t breaking these stories about Porter’s problems? According to some journalists, they’ve known about these horror stories for YEARS and simply choose to ignore them. Because journalism!https://t.co/WXYxvR31no (8/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Don’t just take my word for it: listen to @AlexThomas, a former Washington correspondent for Playboy: “The Katie Porter stuff is not new… Dem staffers have been talking about [this] for at least two years,” he wrote.https://t.co/8YL4pZAROA (9/xx) pic.twitter.com/g7T0RjL2Jk — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

For journalists — especially in the Capitol Hill press cartel — open secrets are actually no fun once they become public knowledge. https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (10/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Congresswoman Porter can be a horrible boss for years, run for reelection in a competitive House race and get away with it… if it wasn’t for @DWS________? I’m not sure that’s what students paying over $70,000 for a journalism degree are taught.https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (11/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

🚨 All too often, modern-day journalists invert one of the profession’s highest callings — and comfort the comforted while afflicting the afflicted. 🚨 In the wake of the @katieporteroc story, some are admitting it!https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (12/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

A further problem is that the use of anonymous sources lacks standardization, which benefits powerful Dems. A different journalist admitted this, saying he’s “tried getting stuff on terrible bosses in the past but…nobody would go on record.”https://t.co/WXYxvR31no (13/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

After years of anonymous source-based reporting in Trump years, this rings hollow — does it count as journalism only if staff is required to go on the record about how awful their boss is? This is a power discrepancy that only benefits powerfulhttps://t.co/WXYxvR31no (14/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

The same journalist explained that since anonymous accounts like @DWS________ are not reporters, their work is “not journalism because it’s not verified. But it can LEAD to good reporting.” Yet that isn’t even the case with @katieporteroc!https://t.co/WXYxvR31no (15/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

The account @DWS________ followed up by posting a message from another @katieporteroc staffer, who claimed Porter says “rude/racist things (anti-black esp)”; outside of conservative stories like @HoustonKeene's piece, this isn’t even reported!https://t.co/MCJgcMiU4h (16/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

In another follow-up post, @DWS________ posted a message from someone claiming to be a former Porter staffer who “can confirm what prior staffers said.”https://t.co/F2STEqoX75 (17/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

“I can also personally confirm that sexual harassment is not taken seriously and is swept under the rug,” the anonymous poster further claimed to @DWS________.https://t.co/F2STEqoX75 (18/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

In a different @DWS________ post, former @katieporteroc staff wrote that “this is just the tip of the iceberg in how abhorrently and abusively she treats staff… she’s prone to fits of rage…and is incredibly arrogant, mean spirited, and petty.”https://t.co/WXYxvR31no (19/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

In an effort to rebut criticisms levied by journalists that the anonymity of @DWS________ means that it is less reliable, the account claims that “everything shared to us is from verified congressional staffers.”https://t.co/FE86RS5VE3 (20/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Lest anyone think that @katieporteroc is the only Dem to escape criticism, journalist Alex Thomas further admits that the press corps also hid the open secret that #MNSEN @amyklobuchar, too, is a horrible boss.https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (21/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

“It’s the exact same thing as Klobuchar. like, everybody knows.”#MNSEN Klobuchar’s now-infamous staff treatment was kept under wraps until she ran for president, when her intra-party rivals could use it to kneecap her from the start. https://t.co/hCI84lizg0 (22/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

#MNSEN Klobuchar was safe to throw binders at her staffers, until that revelation would help another Dem. Given Thomas’s claim, do we really believe that if she weren’t in a Dem primary for president that that story would ever have seen daylight?https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (23/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

With what we now know about @katieporteroc, it’s no wonder that she’d love to join Klobuchar in the Senate. Porter’s allies are plotting behind the scenes to position her for a #CASEN run if Senator Dianne Feinstein leaves the scene.https://t.co/Qo6JYXbn7s (24/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

The Capitol Hill press corps’ unwillingness to burn bridges was best exemplified during the coronavirus. Nancy Pelosi kept the House grounds closed to all but congressional staffers and reporters with hand-selected press credentials. https://t.co/6t0ksOphTE (25/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

The rampant @HouseDemocrats and @SenateDems office closures remained covered up by Capitol Hill journalists, until I exposed that @FreeBeacon. After we broke that, the Capitol Hill press corps continued to ignore it for yearshttps://t.co/6t0ksOphTE (26/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

The problem with complicity in covering for Dems like @katieporteroc is that it will never stop. Thomas’s explanation for press corps’ silence over Capitol Hill’s horrible bosses is: “we were all just kind of waiting for politico to write it up”https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (27/xx) pic.twitter.com/I9q3XOy3xM — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Guess what? Politico was apparently waiting for an anonymous Instagram account to give it permission to do so before dedicating a tiny write-up to the scandal!https://t.co/BxzrgNBvat (28/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Of course, it’s possible that Politico had spent years with a dedicated investigative team working around the clock for months in an attempt to stand up or debunk the rumors of Porter’s conduct. But does it seem likely?https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (29/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

In fact, in the irony of ironies, Politico clearly reads @DWS________ — it’s run multiple stories about the account, and even published a glowing profile of its author, to whom it granted anonymity!https://t.co/ujbXXUdzf2 (30/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

As long as journalists will wait for a different journalist to do their job for them in blowing the lid on Democrats’ malfeasance, the American people will be left out of the loop.https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (31/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Journalists can claim democracy dies in darkness, but sometimes the cure is an anonymous Instagram account, not another liberal arts major running cover for the Democratic Party. https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (32/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Since the Capitol Hill press corps apparently won't cover anonymous tips when those disservice powerful Democrats, anyone can obviously submit anonymously to [email protected]!https://t.co/WXYxvR2txQ (33/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 5, 2023

Good to know.

