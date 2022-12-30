In case you missed it — and we sincerely hope you didn’t, because it was juicy AF — a purported text message conversation between California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and a staffer surfaced yesterday. And it was an extremely interesting conversation, to say the very least.

See, Katie Porter tested positive for COVID over this past summer, and according to the conversation, she blamed Sasha Giorgiades, one of her staffers, for giving it to her. Not only that, but she fired Sasha and was quite nasty about it, too.

VIBE CHECK: Rep. Katie Porter fires staffer after both test positive for COVID. Full texts from the Congresswoman firing the staffer via text. Shared with permission from staffer. pic.twitter.com/jbhn2NzrmB — Dear White Staffers (@DWS________) December 29, 2022

Twitter has since added “context” to the Dear White Staffers tweet:

But it seems fair to ask if the readers who added that context did so at the behest of Katie Porter herself, because the article cited in the context note does not necessarily make Porter look like she, and not Sasha Giorgiades, was the wronged party here. Katie Porter denying that she fired Giorgiades does not, in fact, prove that Giorgiades is a liar.

Here’s the Fox News article:

CA Rep. Porter denies firing staffer for catching COVID after text messages surface, go viral https://t.co/EOFQoxrBrJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 29, 2022

More from Fox News:

“This former employee was not fired. She was a fellow in our office, and weeks before she breached COVID protocol in July, we had already mutually agreed on an end date in August 2022,” a Porter spokesperson wrote. “Congresswoman Porter was informing her that she would work from home for the remaining three weeks of her fellowship,” the spokesperson continued. “Following knowledge of COVID exposure, Congresswoman Porter tested twice daily and only attended in-person gatherings after negative results.”

OK, well, that last bit would appear to be a lie, given that Katie Porter was voluntarily present at a meeting with “lax mask standards” and ultimately tested positive for COVID:

Pretty careless on Katie Porter’s part. Almost as if we can’t really take her at her word!

Given some of the other stuff Giorgiades had to say about the situation, we’re definitely not inclined to take Porter at her word.

The veteran fellow who worked in Rep. Katie Porter’s office told @HoustonKeene that her experience "isn’t uncommon" in Porter's office and that "she has made multiple staffers cry and people are generally so anxious to even staff her…”https://t.co/2OMW8hI4Pg — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) December 29, 2022

The fmr Porter fellow: "There is no regard to us or feelings or even what we are going through. It is only about her and what she want. I tried to pass on legislation for veterans and active duty members several times and was told no because she didn’t like who had written it." — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) December 29, 2022

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, ladies and gentlemen.

The staffer, Sasha Georgiades, was a Wounded Warrior Fellow who waorked as a veteran and service member liaison in Porter's office. She also told me she was not fired but was effectively banned from Porter's office. — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 29, 2022

Georgiades, who works as a consultant now, told me this happened after she held a FB Live event with Porter and then tested positive. Porter started texting her when she informed the office she tested positive and then "from that point out, she never said another word to me" — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 29, 2022

That Katie Porter sounds like a real peach, doesn’t she?

She's pretty discouraged by the whole experience. She wanted to stay in politics, but "by the end of it, it just felt like, no matter what I tried to do, nothing was being received, and nothing that I was doing was being taken seriously. So I just, I couldn't do it" — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 29, 2022

Kudos to Giorgiades for managing to take the high road during that text conversation. We’re not sure if we would’ve been so gracious to Katie Porter. It certainly sounds like Porter doesn’t deserve any grace.

🚩FWIW: Rep. Katie Porter has some of the highest turnover in the House, even higher rates than more established colleagues. pic.twitter.com/0hzdkleG5i — Dear White Staffers (@DWS________) December 30, 2022

Top five in terms of highest staff turnover? Color us shocked!

DM from a verified former Katie Porter staffer: pic.twitter.com/j3hG1fQoIs — Dear White Staffers (@DWS________) December 30, 2022

Does everyone sense a pattern here? This is unacceptable on all levels. — Dear White Staffers (@DWS________) December 30, 2022

You’d have to be blind not to see a pattern here. This is some toxic behavior, and it looks like it’s the sort of thing that’s just par for the course if you sign up to work for Katie Porter.

Horrible Bosses 3 starring Katie Porter and Amy Klobuchar https://t.co/6tJTS652Ih — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 29, 2022

No kidding. It’s not hard to imagine Porter throwing a binder at someone à la Amy Klobuchar. She probably eats her salad with a comb, too. And then screams at her staff for giving her weird looks.

We get that there are a lot of wide-eyed young people out there who are eager to make a difference and look at working for a politician as a way to get their feet in the door. It’s very nice in theory. But they should know that unless they want to get their feet slammed in the door over and over and over again, they should steer clear of Katie Porter’s office.

***

Related:

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) made a disgusting abortion joke on Bill Maher’s show

A relative of Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) got Covid-19 just days after getting vaccinated

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!