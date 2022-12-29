Over the summer, California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announced that she had tested positive for COVID:

Apparently she contracted COVID after being exposed to the virus by one of her staffers.

And if these purported text messages between Porter and her staffer are anything to go by, Porter is not the sort of person to take something like this in stride:

Um, pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f**k?

Katie Porter’s often held up by liberals as a thoughtful, compassionate, and badass woman of the people. Based on this text convo, that would appear to be a gross mischaracterization of Katie Porter.

An error of judgment … not to mention a straight-up character defect.

Getting fired may have sucked in the moment, but let’s face it: If this is how things went down, Sasha is way better off not working for Katie Porter.

No kidding.

Yikes.

Apparently Rep. Porter was only proud to fight alongside Sasha up to a point.

Katie Porter actually had COVID first and gave it to the staffer? Now there’s an interesting theory … it’s definitely plausible, given the fact that Katie Porter is a bad person who would blame an underling for her screwup.

It’s important to reiterate that this text conversation has not been independently verified. But Rep. Porter could nip these horrendous optics in the bud right now by categorically denying their authenticity or, even better, releasing the full conversation between her and Sasha if it exists.

We’re more than willing to come back and add an update to this post if it turns out the conversation didn’t go down like this. But knowing what we actually know about Katie Porter, well, let’s just say we wouldn’t put anything past her.

Katie Porter should never leave her house. She should definitely leave the House. You know, just to be safe.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text, and a deleted tweet featuring a screenshot was removed.

