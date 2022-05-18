The White House is now telling people to ask for free samples of formula from their pediatrician or OB/GYN while Katie Porter blames *parents* for the shortage

Posted at 2:17 pm on May 18, 2022 by Greg P.

Meanwhile, in Tenessee, “Two children were hospitalized for intestinal illnesses after their parents could not find the formula they needed”:

More from WABI TV:

Corkins is currently treating the two children hospitalized. He says is preschool age and the other is a toddler, and both are living with intestinal conditions.

“This is not every child, not normal children, but literally the formula recall has led to these children requiring hospitalization,” Corkins said.

According to Corkins, the children’s bodies did not tolerate the switch to a different formula, when their parents could no longer find the formula they normally use.

Now doctors are treating the children with IV fluids and nutrition until formula becomes available.

Why didn’t these parents just ask their kids’ pediatricians for free samples? Because that’s what the White House is telling people to do over on Instagram:

Pediatrician @JoeSilverman7 threw some ice-cold water on that strategy, however:

Rep. Katie Porter, if you can believe it, outdid the White House and blamed parents for “buying a lot” of formula:

So much for her image of “in-touch OC parent”:

What’s also amazing is how Dems are circling the wagons over something that should be bipartisan. Here’s the NYT’s Maggie Haberman reminding Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that Sen. Chuck Schumer would’ve been “holding Sunday press conferences about the baby formula shortage for months now”:

But now? Now he has to protect team Biden at all costs:

What a coward:

