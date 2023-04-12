It ain’t easy being Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, as she’ll gladly tell you. Not only does she have to fly back and forth between California and D.C. — and get sweaty in the process — but she also has to share a workspace with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And then, as if that weren’t bad enough, her ex-husband was allegedly so annoying that she was basically left with no choice but to verbally and physically abuse him. Can’t the poor woman catch a break?

Allegations about Democrat Katie Porter's abusive marriage resurface https://t.co/CwfoJbOQLd pic.twitter.com/tYhfqhPnIq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 12, 2023

Daily Mail: Dumping boiling potatoes on her husband's head, saying he's 'too dumb' to have a cell phone and calling him a f***ing slob: Allegations about Democrat Katie Porter's abusive marriage resurface as she launches Senate run and releases memoir https://t.co/WIz37SMg3w — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 12, 2023

More from the Daily Mail:

From 2009 on, Porter was the sole breadwinner, and [ex-husband Matthew] Hoffman stayed home with the kids. Hoffman insisted that Porter was prone to ‘extreme anger’ and had a ‘history of snapping and screaming at [him] and the children,’ and would ‘claw and scratch her arms’ while blaming him for the markings. Hoffman said Porter frequently said things like ‘you f***ing idiot!’ and ‘you’re f***ing incompetent.’ ‘She would not let me have a cell phone because she said, ‘you’re too f***ing dumb to operate it,” Hoffman said. … But in another instance, Hoffman said that in 2012 Porter came home from work one day enraged that the house was not clean and slammed a glass coffee pot on the counter, causing glass shards to spray everywhere and cut him. ‘This house is a mess! You f***ing slob! You’re incompetent! What the f*** do you do all day!’ Porter allegedly said while the three kids were nearby in the living room. Hoffman said Porter began picking up dishes and saying, ‘Look how f***ing dirty this is.’ In the Spring of 2006, Hoffman said Porter came into the kitchen as he was making mashed potatoes for dinner. As their oldest child Luke sat in the highchair, Porter looked at the potatoes in a ceramic bowl and yelled ‘Can’t you read the f***ing instructions!’ ‘She then took the ceramic bowl of steaming hot potatoes and dumped it on my head, burning my scalp,’ Hoffman said.

Now, it’s important to reiterate that these are still just allegations, and we have not yet seen any conclusive evidence that any of these alleged incidents actually took place. What we have seen, however, is plenty of evidence that Katie Porter has a serious anger management problem and a proven track record of being just an all-around unpleasant person to be around.

Katie Porter is not a nice person.

no one saw that coming — 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚖 𝚅 (@malcolm_vela) April 12, 2023

And by “no one,” we mean, of course, “everyone with eyes and/or ears who isn’t lying to themselves.”

Anyway, in the meantime:

Snort.

