Earlier this week, CashApp founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco, leading quite a lot of people to point out that San Francisco has gotten to be quite dangerous over the past several years.

But CNN would like to make it perfectly clear that those people are just giving San Francisco a bum rap because they’re ignorant and don’t understand that San Francisco’s actually relatively safe compared to a lot of other large cities:

The stabbing death of CashApp founder Bob Lee has prompted comments perpetuating the notion that San Francisco is dangerous and crime-riddled, but data shows violent crime – especially homicides – are well below that of many other cities of a similar size. https://t.co/H4pBLEtxo0 — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2023

Thanks for setting the record straight, CNN.

They really did:

San Francisco recorded 56 homicides each in 2022 and 2021, up over 36% from 2019, when there were 41 homicides, according to police department data. Despite the increase, the number of homicides in San Francisco is well below that of other cities of a similar size, data from the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association shows. … Violent crimes in San Francisco, including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, reached a high in 2013 with 7,164 violent crimes, according to California Department of Justice data. But they have tapered off significantly in the past couple of years. San Francisco now falls in the lower middle of the pack when compared with several cities of a similar population, according to data from the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association. Property crimes in San Francisco, however, tell a different story, as seen in several attention-grabbing videos. Though still well below levels seen in 2017, the city saw a 23% increase in property crimes between 2020 and 2022, with spikes in burglary and larceny theft headlining the surge, according to San Francisco PD data. … San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott indicated homicides had been on decline before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but climbed during the subsequent months, which was a nationwide trend, CNN affiliate KPIX reported. “When you (look) at San Francisco’s violent crime rate compared to other cities per 100,000 (in population), we’re towards the bottom for major cities,” Scott told KPIX. “That never gets talked about.

Maybe that never gets talked about because people are too busy dodging human feces and dirty needles and trying to figure out where the hell they’re going to buy stuff since stores keep closing up because shoplifting is effectively legal. Or trying not to be assaulted by a mob of angry college students. Or trying not be assaulted by a crazy person in your own home.

People aren't reporting crimes. Especially property crime. — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) April 7, 2023

If someone commits a crime and the victim is too scared to report it, did that crime really happen?

Yeah, you’re basically risking your life if you don’t travel around the city with an armed bodyguard, but you could do a lot worse than that, right?

God bless CNN. They do try so, so hard. SF has a crime index of 2. That's 2 out of 100, the higher number being the safest. pic.twitter.com/6Zi7d8fvMN — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) April 7, 2023

There’s poop on every street sidewalk. There’s people who just walk around stealing and the cops do nothing. Tons of car break-ins Holy cow I know you guys are fake news but this is extreme, even for CNN standards. You are running interference for failed CA. — Joshua Niday (@JoshuaNiday_) April 7, 2023

And people from San Francisco and California are just … running.

You absolute clowns. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 7, 2023

True story.

And if you want the true story of what’s really happening in San Francisco, this thread by Michelle Tandler would be a great place to start.

