Yesterday, we got word that the much-buzzed-about (or much-worth-totally-ignoring, depending on whom you ask) police bodycam footage of the Paul Pelosi attack would be released.

Well, brace yourselves, because the video’s out now, and it’s really something, to say the very least.

Watch:

🚨BREAKING: The Paul Pelosi bodycam video has been released. Here is the full video. pic.twitter.com/Z254Q8NGIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

Holy moly.

That was horrible to watch, wow. — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) January 27, 2023

The footage maybe answers some questions, but it raises others. Like this one, especially:

Why did they wait so long to release this? It would have dispelled so many false rumors.

Dumb people. https://t.co/cL1bTvVQex — SupplyGuy (@SupplyGuy66) January 27, 2023

Seriously. What was the holdup?

That does clear up some things. A lot of folks on both sides aren't going to be "happy" about the video. 1) That's clearly not some "MAGA" nutjob. 2) Pelosi wasn't actually acting suspicious. He was scared out of his mind and was clearly asking for help. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 27, 2023

I guess it has to be said because that's the world we live in now… This proves nothing about why the dude was there in the first place and my commentary is only about what's in the video. Good Lord. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 27, 2023

In any event, it looks like Paul Pelosi is lucky to be alive.

***

Update:

UPDATE: Fox News obtained the surveillance video from the Pelosi house showing David Depape busting a window with his hammer before entering the home. pic.twitter.com/K8ZfuzVq67 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.