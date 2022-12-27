San Francisco used to be a pretty interesting place.

Well, to be fair, it’s still an interesting place. It’s just no longer interesting in a way that makes it worth visiting. These days, it’s a reliable dystopian hellhole littered with feces and used heroin needles. But it should be a progressive paradise on earth, no?

Actually, that’s exactly what it is. San Francisco is the logical outcome of decades of progressive policies. So, when self-described “lifelong liberal” and repeat critic of San Francisco’s descent into hell Michelle Tandler wonders aloud how the city got to where it is, she can thank progressivism.

 

“We have the most liberal, left-wing government and population in the country.” There’s your explanation, Michelle.

No need to apologize, Michelle. Any pain that is caused by your thread will be the truthful kind.

Progressive government looks like failure. Because progressive governance inevitably results in failure.

Newsom’s working on his 2024 Democratic presidential campaign. At exclusive high-end restaurants, no doubt.

London Breed is, as she ever was, focused on maintaining an active social life.

A promise from Nancy Pelosi isn’t even worth the paper it’s printed on.

Sounds about right for progressive “journalists.”

Conservative journalist? In San Francisco? Isn’t that against the law or something?

The answer to Tandler’s question is an emphatic “Yes.” That’s why San Francisco will not improve, but rather continue to degrade itself further for the foreseeable future. In fact, at this point, Tandler and any other liberals who see what she sees and believes as she believes are probably better off just abandoning the city to its inevitable doom. Some things are just beyond saving.

