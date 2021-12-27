Michelle Tandler is a San Francisco native and self-described “moderate liberal.” Tandler does, in fact, appear to be a moderate liberal.

And as a moderate liberal, Tandler is capable of turning a critical eye to liberalism. That’s not only genuinely refreshing, but it’s also extremely important. Because if cities like San Francisco are ever going to make their way out of the death spiral they’re currently stuck in, they’re going to have to listen to people like Michelle Tandler.

What a thread https://t.co/hAii8CDuEt — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2021

Yesterday, Tandler put together a thread on the progressive paradise, aka hell on earth, that is San Francisco, California.

Here is what confuses me about San Francisco. We have the most liberal, left-wing government & population in the country. We have a $13B budget. And we have 8,000 people sleeping in the rain this week. Can someone please explain this to me? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

This seems like the sort of stuff that demands some explanations.

What do progressives stand for, exactly? I thought it was about making things more fair. About standing up for the little guy. About human rights, equality (equity?), compassion. San Francisco (to me) looks like the least compassionate city on the planet. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Progressives claim to stand for those things. In theory. But in practice, it’s a very different story.

The slums of Mumbai look cleaner than the streets of downtown SF. This isn't just the Tenderloin – it's SOMA, parts of the Mission, Dogpatch… We have thousands of people wandering around – looking like they are on the brink of death. This is why ppl use the term Zombie. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I've been a registered democrat for 18 years. I grew up in a Progressive family and went to a Progressive school, and have mostly Progressive friends. Yet what I see in SF – if this what Progressive stands for – I want the opposite. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

We can only imagine how rude an awakening this must be for Tandler. All her life, she’s been taught to believe that progressives are the good guys, that progressivism is what will deliver society from evil. And now, having seen with her own eyes the havoc that progressivism as wreaked on San Francisco — a city with the potential to be great and the leadership to prevent it from achieving greatness — she feels deceived. Cheated.

And outraged.

The words used here: "harm reduction", "housing first", "criminal justice", "social justice", "equity" — they don't align with what I'm seeing at all. Our strategy might as well be called "harm increased", "housing last", "victim injustice", "social injustice", "unfairness". — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Yesterday I went for a drive in the rain. This is what is happening in San Francisco right now. I am sorry to force readers of this thread to bear witness to this, but I think it's important to acknowledge what we are all ignoring. pic.twitter.com/Fv0vnRGMCU — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

While the images that Tandler posts and the circumstances she describes are indeed difficult to process, they’re nonetheless essential. It’s important that not only San Franciscans acknowledge what’s been done to their city through decades of progressive policies, but that people in progressive-run cities throughout the country realize how destructive progressivism can be.

Where is our $13B going, exactly? How do we only have 3,000 shelter beds when 8,000 are unsheltered in the streets? How is this an American city? pic.twitter.com/25kGjbNdz4 — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I just finished the book San Fransicko. If you care about San Francisco – if you care about cities – if you care about America, give it a read. https://t.co/baUt74l0yE — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

It’s worth noting that “San Fransicko” was written by Michael Shellenberger, a lifelong liberal who has spent the past several years drifting away from what he sees as toxic modern-day progressivism. How many more Michael Shellenbergers or Michelle Tandlers might be out there, liberals increasingly disgusted by progressivism but not yet confident enough to take steps to reject it?

I'm starting to develop a seriously dark view of the Progressive politicians in charge of our town. They have absolute power – act like a regime, and talk often of how "broken" the system is. Are the homeless their foot soldiers? Mascots? Mercenaries? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Or just their victims?

You have to wonder, with the funds we have as a city, state & nation – is this situation… on purpose? We saw what SF was capable of when pandemic hit. We had testing sites up in days. Hotels converted into shelter. Funds flowing. Yet here we are… Is this nefarious? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Progressives tend to blame Republicans for almost everything. Yet here we are – not a Republican in sight – and I think we may be the most deranged city on the planet. Nowhere is there such inequality. I have never seen destitution at this scale. https://t.co/SjvnGNJdkq — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

The insanity to which Michelle Tandler is bearing witness is prompting her to ask progressives some very uncomfortable but very important questions.

So here are my questions to Progressives —

+ What do you stand for?

+ What do you believe?

+ What are your strengths as a political group?

+ Weaknesses? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

If progressives are being honest, their list of weaknesses will be far longer than their list of strengths.

+ Why, after decades of Progressive rule in SF are 8,000 people in the streets?

+ Why do we have the highest overdose rate in the nation?

+ Why do we have the highest property crime rate?

+ Why do we have fewest children per capita? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

+ What are the biggest "wins" of progressives in SF?

+ What are progressives most proud of here?

+ Who are the strongest public servants of the progressive party?

+ Why do you think we should continue on this path? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Real honest-to-goodness progressives need to take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask themselves these questions. Because right now it’s difficult to come to any other conclusion that San Francisco is on an increasingly steep downward trajectory and that progressive policies are driving it down the road to ruin.

Recently I have been having flashbacks to Junior year when I ran for class representative and lost by five votes. My opponent promised candy vending machines, parties – all kinds of fun things. He won, and didn't do a darned thing all year. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

He sounds like a modern progressive: promising everything and delivering on nothing. But Tandler’s classmates fell for it, just as people are falling for progressivism now.

Thought experiment — what would San Francisco look like if Republicans were in charge? If moderates ran things? If we had two party rule instead of one? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

We have a difficult time believing that San Francisco would look worse. San Francisco needs to undergo some major changes if it’s going to survive, and that starts with changing the city’s politics.

Downtown is boarded up. The children of the Tenderloin are begging the Mayor to arrest drug dealers. Our school system is on the brink of state takeover. Our DA is completely over his skis and a defender at heart. We are in crisis. And – yes, we voted for this. We know. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Other San Franciscans need to be as clear-eyed about this as Tandler if they want their city to turn around.

We probably have more "Black Lives Matter" signs up than any city in the nation. 40% of our homeless people are Black. Do their lives matter…? Or is this just about virtue signaling and moral grandstanding? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Narrator: It’s about virtue signaling and moral grandstanding. Which is ironic given that San Francisco’s government doesn’t have a moral leg to stand on.

This past Thursday afternoon I dialed into the Board of Supervisors meeting about the emergency order to refund the police. Our board sat through 10 hours of debate & public comment. It was astonishing. Caller after caller saying "defund the police." — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say that most liberal San Francisco residents are masochists. They keep begging for more of the same, even though it’s killing their city. They are the definition of insanity, personified.

The #1 "advocate" for the homeless, Jennifer Friedenbach – called in to say "Vote no on black lives don't matter!" She is the head of @TheCoalitionSF — and has for decades fought against shelters – saying they warehouse people. She is for "housing first". Well – here we are. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I would really like to know if @fbach4 stands by her advocacy. I personally believe she is the person most responsible for this tragedy unfolding in our streets. But we are all responsible. We are allowing this insanity. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I'd also like to know why the loudest voices right now against changing our approach are all white progressive women. We have Kate Chatfield from the DA's office, Jennifer Friedenbach from COH, Hilary Ronen of D8. All yelling about defunding the police. What is this about? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile our Mayor, who grew up in the projects of SF – and our Chief of Police (@SFPDChief) – two of the most thoughtful, kind & pragmatic people in SF – are asking for funds & help. And they are getting shouted down as racists? This is nuts! — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Many people in SF came here to "change the world". They start companies, fight for causes they believe in, recycle & compost, invest in "green" products. This is all wonderful, but what about the humanitarian crisis in our backyard? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I've been thinking a lot recently about the concept of "Civic Duty." What is our responsibility as a citizenry? What is "civil society"? What does it mean to "contribute" to your neighborhood, city, state, nation? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

One of my friends recently woke up to find a homeless person sleeping on the front step of her multi-million dollar home. I asked her what she did. "We closed the blinds." I think this is such a metaphor for what's going on here. San Francisco is turning its head. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

San Francisco can only turn its head so far before its neck breaks and leaves the city paralyzed.

San Franciscans believe they are righteous because they pledge allegiance to the righteous tribe – Democrats. They believe they are moral because they believe in higher taxes. They believe they are virtuous because they believe in big Government. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I am just so confused. If Progressives believe in big government then why aren't they doing the bare minimum – the minimum that even F.A. Hayek spoke of in "The Road to Serfdom" in 1944? He is a famous Libertarian, and believed in providing food, shelter & clothing pic.twitter.com/5F79fbeHh0 — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

So what is going on here? Is this all due to tribalism? Are San Franciscans so desperate to fit in, that they blindly follow the liberal/left-wing causes – even when they make no sense? The book Hate, Inc. suggests as such… https://t.co/SUT7LyxSPd — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I get messages almost daily from ppl who say they are afraid to speak up for fear of professional ramifications. Some say they are even afraid to like my tweets. I'm afraid to ask questions about the vaccine on Twitter… What kind of "freedom" do we stand for out here? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

In college I studied totalitarian governments and how they came to power. The similarities I see to many elements of society today are harrowing. The cancel culture, the "wrongthink", the adulation of "experts", the cultishness towards "science", the blind support by party. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

We're more worked up over gerrymandering than we are about people dying in our streets. My friends in SF read article after article about Trump – and don't even know who their supervisor is. Since when did local politics become so "pedestrian" so as to not warrant attention? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I've been critiqued for showcasing SF's problems – told that I'm "fueling" the "Fox News Narrative." Accused of using "Trump-like" messaging to rile people up. Am I traitorous for drawing attention to our issues? Is my critique of Progressives unwarranted? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

The answer to both of those questions is “no.”

I've been tweeting about SF for about two years now. For a long time people kept asking me what my "goal" was. That question died down a while ago. Perhaps it's become clear? In case it isn't – my goal is to inspire civic engagement & interest in local politics. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

My goal is to draw attention to San Francisco's government, issues & policies – because I think we can do better. This is my hometown. I think it's a very special place. San Francisco used to mean something. It stood for something. I was proud to be from here. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

But today I feel ashamed. I feel ashamed of our values. I feel ashamed of our group think. I feel ashamed of our lack of civic engagement. I feel ashamed of the inequality. Of our wasted budget. Of the corruption, the grift & the greed. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

We have some of the most educated people in the world living here. We have some of the wealthiest most productive companies in human history. We have beautiful homes, views, nature, weather… This should be a beacon of liberalism. This should be a city on a hill… — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I'm tweeting because I'm trying to understand how things went so wrong. How we earned ourselves the nickname "Gotham." How our downtown streets started to look like a scene out of a dystopian movie. How we labeled a class of destitute people "zombies." — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I have a hunch it has something to do with political tribalism… Mark Twain wrote, "To lodge all power in one party and keep it there is to insure bad government and the sure and gradual deterioration of the public morals.” Is this what's happening here…? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

That’s exactly what’s happening.

I'm exploring these issues because I don't want to see the rest of our country look like SF. What's happening here should be a warning about what happens when people pick a side & hate-vote against others. I'm considering pivoting my company, to focus on "the middle path." — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

What does it look like to be "radically moderate"? What does it mean to put political tribalism aside & work together? Is it possible? What does it look like to study the other side? To challenge your beliefs? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Why have I never learned about the case for gun rights? Or about the values of Islam? What are the arguments against abortion? Why do so many people not want to take the vaccine? Why am I not allowed to ask these questions without being accused of "doing harm"? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

This week I'm doing a lot of thinking, writing & reading. My friends are posting on Instagram from their luxury hotels in Mexico & ski resorts. I put them all on mute. Something called to me this week to hunker down. I've been driving in the rain and thinking… — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I'm trying to figure out why I care so much about all this – and why I'm spending so much time on Twitter. I think it's because I am trying to work something out. Trying to figure out how this relates to my company. Trying to see if I can find a way to merge it all together. — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I *think* it's something about moderate values or moderation. Perhaps it's about balance, or a "middle path". Civil society? Civic duty? Civilization? Free thinking? Contrarian thought? Discourse? — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

My mind is swirling a bit. Could use some help & insight. I'm clearly quite upset about what I'm seeing in my backyard – both here in SF – but also more broadly in our country. If you have any ideas, or you relate – please do share.🙏 Thank you for reading. (end) — Michelle Tandler ⚖️ (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Help spread Tandler’s thread far and wide. There are far too many people who need to read it.

Recommended Twitchy Video