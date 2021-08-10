Journalist and author Michael Shellenberger thought of himself as a pretty progressive guy for a long time, but the more he thought about it, the more at-odds he found himself with the progressive mentality. When it came to issues like environmentalism, homelessness, and racism, he just couldn’t be on board the progressive train anymore.

In an extensive thread, Shellenberger details what prompted his evolution from committed progressive to a position embracing optimism and rejecting the politics of doom and gloom:

(Hat tip: Matt Dooley)

