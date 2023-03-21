Earlier, we told you about New York Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman invoking serial criminals Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden in response to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denouncing politically motivated prosecutions, such as Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s politically motivated quest for an indictment of former President Donald Trump.

That definitely wasn’t the brilliant comeback Goldman thought it was.

But not to be outdone, everyone’s favorite Twitter historian, Princeton Prof. Kevin Kruse, chimed in with his own stupid take on the indictment situation:

First Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, and now … John Edwards? Really?

You’d think that Kevin Kruse, being a historian and whatnot, would know that John Edwards should not be the go-to example when the point you’re trying to make is that Democrats get indicted for bad behavior. But then, he did get busted for being a plagiarist, so maybe he’s not such a great historian after all.

Not sure exactly what Kevin was going for, but the point he ended up making was that he is not to be taken seriously.

