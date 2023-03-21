Earlier, we told you about New York Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman invoking serial criminals Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden in response to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denouncing politically motivated prosecutions, such as Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s politically motivated quest for an indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden would like a word. https://t.co/0sfanoF2U4 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 20, 2023

That definitely wasn’t the brilliant comeback Goldman thought it was.

But not to be outdone, everyone’s favorite Twitter historian, Princeton Prof. Kevin Kruse, chimed in with his own stupid take on the indictment situation:

“If it were a Democratic presidential candidate accused of using campaign money to quiet a mistress, nothing would happen!” pic.twitter.com/aTRhuZby8A — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 20, 2023

First Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, and now … John Edwards? Really?

Kevin. He was found not guilty. He was never convicted. — Frank Morano (@frankmorano) March 21, 2023

Found not guilty on one charge and other charges led to a mistrial. — Rene Maldonado (@ReneMal11) March 21, 2023

and the charges were then dropped. The DOJ didn't think they could get a conviction. Very similar to Trump case, which is why they didn't bring charges in this case. — Frank Morano (@frankmorano) March 21, 2023

You’d think that Kevin Kruse, being a historian and whatnot, would know that John Edwards should not be the go-to example when the point you’re trying to make is that Democrats get indicted for bad behavior. But then, he did get busted for being a plagiarist, so maybe he’s not such a great historian after all.

did john edwards go to jail for this or no? because you’re implying he was guilty…yet edwards was acquitted. weird. https://t.co/kv0BoeroTR — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 21, 2023

1. He was acquitted.

2. There was FAR more evidence against Edwards than there is against Trump. https://t.co/vUrYWahlh4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 21, 2023

How many years in prison did John Edwards get again? How many convictions? Oh, right…charges were dropped and he went back to law practice. https://t.co/6A4DIGO9Tg — Norm De Guerre™️ (@thebenevolus) March 21, 2023

Edwards was acquitted. And the evidence against him was massive. It’s also in the pre-Trump era so waaaayyy less polarization. I know missing the obvious is the point here but still. https://t.co/8yNgSYkbBc — Jim Rivers (@Jim_Rivers_) March 21, 2023

And he was acquitted. What point are you making? https://t.co/CyhE0L8lt6 — Holden (@Holden114) March 21, 2023

Not sure exactly what Kevin was going for, but the point he ended up making was that he is not to be taken seriously.

